Inside Drake London’s historic Falcons contract extension that makes him NFL's third highest-paid star

Atlanta Falcons are reportedly locking in one of its top offensive weapons, with Drake London agreeing to a four-year extension. Drake London have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, as he gets a four-year deal at Atlanta Falcons. (Getty Images via AFP)

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the contract extension news on Tuesday evening, emphasizing that keeping London in Atlanta long term had been at the top of the Falcons’ agenda.

Falcons lock up Drake London long term “The #Falcons and star WR Drake London have agreed to terms on a massive new contract extension, as he gets a four-year deal, sources say. Atlanta’s former first-rounder has been a priority and now paid in a deal done by Andrew Kessler of @AthletesFirst,” he posted on his X.

Entering a contract year, the former top-10 selection has now secured his future with the Falcons, keeping him in Atlanta through the next five seasons.

This contract is about more than just adding years to London's stay in Atlanta; it also marks a historic milestone for both the player and the franchise.

Inside the numbers of London’s extension ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up with the contract details, revealing figures that place the agreement among the most significant in franchise history.

“Falcons are signing WR Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, including $100 million guaranteed, per his agent Andrew Kessler,” Schefter posted on X.

He noted that the deal elevates Drake London to the position of the NFL’s third-highest-paid receiver while also setting a franchise record for average annual salary.

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“It makes London the third highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average per year in Falcons franchise history,” ESPN reporter wrote on his X.

London joins NFL’s top three as Falcons eye next extensions London's new deal places him third among NFL wide receivers in annual salary, trailing only Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase.

The financial terms reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz indicate that London will make $35.25 million per year under the new extension. “Drake London will earn $35.25M per year — a huge payday,” he tweeted.

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Since being drafted in 2022, Drake London has amassed 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns across 62 career appearances.

London's extension may be finalized, but attention could soon shift to Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts