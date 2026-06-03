Myles Garrett-Rams trade may be much bigger than you think; NFL expert explains the 'lost aspect'

By landing Myles Garrett in a headline-grabbing trade with the Browns, the Rams have strengthened their case as serious contenders for a Super Bowl appearance. The Rams boosted their Super Bowl hopes by acquiring Myles Garrett from the Browns. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The trade package included Jared Verse heading to Cleveland along with a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder, and a 2029 third-round pick as compensation.

The football ramifications of the trade have been widely analyzed, but one underappreciated element is the favorable contract attached to Garrett, which could make the acquisition an even greater win for the Rams.

How Garrett’s deal adds value for Rams NFL journalist Blaine Grisak highlighted that very point in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade.

He pointed to Garrett's remarkably low $8.1 million cap hit for 2026, arguing that one of the most overlooked aspects of the blockbuster trade is just how team-friendly the star pass rusher's contract will be over the next three seasons.

“A lost aspect of the Myles Garrett trade is how much of a bargain his contract is over the next three years… Garrett's cap-hit is $8.1M in 2026 via Spotrac… The Seahawks are paying Uchenna Nwosu $20M in 2026,” Grisak posted on X.

According to Grisak's Sports Illustrated report, the Browns adjusted Garrett’s contract extension in March, a decision that significantly increased the feasibility of trading the former Defensive Player of the Year if the franchise decided to explore that route.

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The Browns’ contract adjustment provided greater cap flexibility by postponing some of Garrett’s payments. More importantly, it softened the financial impact of any future trade, allowing the dead-cap hit to be split over two seasons.

That favorable structure helped place the Rams firmly in the mix when discussions about Garrett's future intensified.

The financial edge and future control Data from Spotrac shows that Garrett's cap charges remain relatively modest over the next three years. $8.1 million in 2026, $16.1 million in 2027, and $21.4 million in 2028.

Despite carrying a $40 million-per-year average value, the structure of the deal delays its largest cap impacts until 2029.

While Garrett is under a five-year, $178 million agreement, the Rams are not necessarily locked into the entire contract. The structure provides an opportunity to move on after the 2028 season, as his 2028 base salary only becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

“With that said, only $800,000 of his 2029 salary is fully guaranteed. There are non-guaranteed workout bonuses and per-game bonuses in the final three years of the contract,” mentioned Grisak in his Sports Illustrated analysis.

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While Garrett carries a larger price tag than Jared Verse, whose 2026 cap hit is just $2.1 million, his contract remains highly manageable within the Rams’ roster-building approach.

Los Angeles typically plans in three-year windows, and Garrett’s current deal aligns well with that strategy. Even after acquiring the 30-year-old defensive end, the Rams are projected to retain approximately $16.3 million in available cap space.