Myles Garrett deal fuels Aaron Donald comeback rumors; ex-Ram shares major clue

The blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett has dramatically altered expectations for the Los Angeles Rams, with many viewing the move as the final piece that positions them as the NFC’s leading Super Bowl contender. NFL buzz suggests Aaron Donald could unretire to form a star-studded duo with Myles Garrett. (Myles Garrett & Aaron Donald/Instagram)

Armed with elite talent on both offense and defense, the Rams now boast one of the league’s most complete rosters heading into next season. Beyond strengthening the Rams’ Super Bowl outlook, the Garrett trade has also fueled a fresh wave of NFL speculation.

Rumors had already begun circulating that former Rams star Aaron Donald could be tempted out of retirement, potentially setting up a blockbuster partnership with the 30-year-old in Los Angeles.

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding a potential return, one of Aaron Donald’s former Rams teammates has now weighed in on the speculation, offering insights that could provide a clearer picture of the legendary defensive tackle’s retirement status.

Ex-teammate teases Donald comeback after Garrett trade Michael Brockers, who shared the locker room with former 35-year-old star for seven seasons at Rams recently appeared on the “Locked On Rams” podcast and hinted that the retired defensive tackle may be giving some thought to a comeback following Los Angeles’ blockbuster acquisition of Myles Garrett from Cleveland.

“I would say that I do have some information that might be considered as some knowledge that others might not have. But I'm not going to tell it all … but I will say this: My guy is staying ready so he doesn’t have to get ready,” he explained on Saturday night’s episode.

However, he stopped short of offering a definitive answer, choosing instead to keep the speculation alive and leaving fans eager for more.

“I’m going to leave the audience with that so we can get more viewers on the later show this week. I’ll be discussing if some of that is real, he added.

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Brockers and Donald shared a close bond during their time with the Rams, lining up together on the defensive front from 2014 to 2020. Given their long-standing relationship, he would definitely be better positioned to gauge Donald’s mindset.

And judging by Brockers’ recent remarks, it appears the former Defensive Player of the Year may not be far from making a decision on his future.

Retirement chapter could see new beginning Aaron Donald's final NFL season came in 2023 before he announced his retirement during the 2024 offseason, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable decade-long career.

Donald walked away from the NFL following a strong final season in 2023, recording 53 tackles and eight sacks for the Rams. At the time, he still had two years remaining on his contract, enabling the Rams to retain his playing rights in the event of a comeback.

That situation has since changed. With Donald's contract now expired, any return to the NFL would see him enter the league as an unrestricted free agent, giving him the freedom to negotiate and sign a brand-new contract with the Rams or any interested team.

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However, during a recent appearance, the retired star emphatically dismissed any return to the field, repeatedly stating, “I wouldn’t play. I wouldn’t play. I wouldn’t play.”

Still, Garrett’s arrival in Los Angeles could now push Donald to reconsider his stance.