Insider claims AJ Brown ‘privately pushed’ Eagles for Patriots trade as early as Week 4 last season

After months of rumors connecting A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, the long-discussed move has finally become a reality. A.J. Brown's move brings him back together with his former coach Mike Vrabel. (Getty Images via AFP)

Brown's move brings him back together with former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who never hid his frustration over Tennessee's decision to part ways with the star receiver in 2022.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport later disclosed the compensation involved in the trade, reporting that the Eagles will receive a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection from the Patriots in exchange for the 28-year-old wide receiver. .

“It’s a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick going to Philly, as Brown reunites with coach Mike Vrabel. One of the NFL’s longest runnings sagas ends with a splash,” Rapoport wrote on X.

A.J. Brown sought Eagles exit long ago However, the NFL All-Pro receiver had seemingly been eyeing an exit from Philadelphia since the early stages of last season, and that desire has now become a reality. NFL journalist Arye Pulli reported that Brown requested a trade shortly after Week 4 of last season.

At the time, the Eagles were undefeated at 4-0, but the organization reportedly shut down any possibility of a move. He further stated that Brown's representatives privately pushed in securing a trade to New England.

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“Sources: WR AJ Brown requested to be traded after Week 4 last season, when the #Eagles were 4-0— but the trade request was rebuffed. Brown's camp privately pushed to be traded to New England. He gets his wish,” Pulli posted on X.

Vrabel and Brown reunite after four years Rumors linking Brown to New England gained momentum due to his history with Vrabel. The star receiver entered the NFL with the Titans in 2019 and quickly developed into one of the league's top playmakers while playing for a team coached by Vrabel.

The wide receiver and Vrabel built a strong connection during their three years together in Tennessee, prior to the receiver's trade to the Eagles at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Before the deal became official, Stephen A. Smith had already shared his blunt take on Brown's trade outlook. “Obviously, A.J. Brown wants to be back with Vrabel, and he clearly believes he's better than Stefon Diggs,” he said during Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take.

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The main reason Brown's trade was delayed until June 1 was salary-cap considerations. By waiting until today, the Eagles could spread his dead-cap hit over two seasons instead of absorbing the full $43 million charge in 2026.