NFL insider reveals how Mike Vrabel Dianna Russini row made reporters walk a tight rope; ‘talking to…’

The controversy surrounding New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini has spilled into their personal lives. Insiders have described frustration and emotional strain on both sides as a result of the row. Family, colleagues, and fans across social media have reacted to it. Dianna Russini (L) and Mike Vrabel. (File Photos)

The situation has already been addressed by Vrabel on multiple press conferences. However, Russini continues to maintain her silence on the situation, apart from resigning from her role in The Athletic.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport opened up about the situation saying it frustrated him.

“Watching it play out in public has been really sad. I’ve seen this in other walks of life and in other sort of like celebrities or important people, I’ve never really seen it with people that I know, and it’s really different and like not good and sad just like all around,” Rapport said on the "Between the Tackles" podcast.

Also read: Kyle Busch's brother taking big action after NASCAR legend's sepsis death? Here's the truth

In the podcast Vrabel also commented on difference between a national NFL insider and a team beat writer. He claimed that the two aren't too different. He said, "It’s touching base and talking to all parties, as many as you can. It’s confirming it, making sure that it comes out in the most accurate and truthful way possible, while also doing it as fast as possible and giving the reader or viewer as much information as you can."

One of the points highlighted amid the ongoing leaks and speculation have made it harder for those involved. Reports say those close to the Vrabel family feel the narrative has been “driven more by clicks and scoops than by the real impact on the people living through it.”

Reactions from Vrabel’s side and Russini’s side Russini resigned from her role as senior NFL reporter at The Athletic after an internal review. In her public statement to the outlet, she said, “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

It remains to be seen if the Vrabel-Russini scenario fizzles out or continues to generate news as the NFL season draws near and if Vrabel will still be coaching the Patriots Week 1 when they open the season against the Seattle Seahawks.