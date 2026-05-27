Kyle Busch's brother taking big action after NASCAR legend's sepsis death? Here's the truth

Kyle Busch's sudden death has left his fans, family and colleagues shocked. Its been over a week since the NASCAR legend passed away following severe pneumonia and sepsis, just three days before the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series' Coca-Cola 600. He was scheduled to participate in the latter. Now, several claims have emerged, including a couple of viral social media posts stating that Kyle's brother, Kurt, is planning to file a lawsuit. NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch stands during the remembrance ceremony for his brother, Kyle Busch (Getty Images via AFP)

At Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR and CEO Steve O'Donnell paid tribute to Busch and his family. “Kyle Busch is NASCAR. He was one of a kind and there will never be another,” the CEO said.

O'Donnell was standing next to Busch's widow Samantha and the couple's two children, 11-year-old son Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix when he added: "Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever. And Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family -- and we've got you."

Kurt Busch filing a massive lawsuit? However, Kyle's death left fans with several unanswered questions. Social media users even shared some bizarre and wild claims. On Wednesday, a fan page on Facebook, ‘American Sinner Society’, shared a post saying: “When official statements blamed Kyle Busch’s sudden passing on an unpredictable medical tragedy, the racing world stood paralyzed. But now, his brother Kurt Busch is courageously shattering that corporate narrative. He claims vital, desperate radio messages from Kyle’s final hours were deliberately hidden by executives to protect lucrative sponsorships. What do those missing transcripts actually reveal?”

The post also had a link to an article that stated that Kurt might be blaming Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, for his death.

“KYLE BUCSH’s 👇👇 Brother is suing the wife of Kyle and the entire medical team 👇👇” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

We verified the facts only to find that Kurt has not made any such statements. No legal action has been announced yet.

More on Kyle Busch Busch had driven the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing since 2023, but he was best known as the No. 18 Toyota driver for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-22. He won the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series titles with Gibbs.

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch was mentioned in an opening prayer, while the Dale Coyne Racing team replicated Busch's font on Romain Grosjean's No. 18 car.

On Lap 18, the speedway's scoring pylon was lit up with the late driver's name and face along with "1985-2026."

Busch won NASCAR's Brickyard 400 twice (2015, 2016) at Indianapolis.

(With inputs from Reuters)