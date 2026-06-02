Stefon Diggs seen training hard as AJ Brown trade to Patriots becomes official

The New England Patriots on Monday announced the signing of star wide receiver AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, drawing the curtains on the most high-profile transfer sagas of the current offseason. Wide receivers AJ Brown (L) and Stefon Diggs. (File Photos)

While Browns fans are excited about the addition of the Super Bowl-winning WR to their roster, the departure of Stefon Diggs, who was crucial to the Patriots' own Super Bowl win just last season, has left many sad.

Diggs is a free agent after being released by the Patriots despite his key role in the team's Super Bowl win. As the team welcomes AJ Brown, Stefon Diggs is still in the back of many Patriots fans' minds.

But Stefon Diggs is not giving up; whether with the Patriots or not, the wide receiver is keen to make a comeback, and he is leaving no stone unturned to do so.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith gives bold A.J. Brown vs. Stefon Diggs verdict amid Patriots trade buzz; ‘He clearly…’

Stefon Diggs Seen Hard At Training Even as Stefon Diggs remains without a team, there are still more than two months left for the NFL regular season to kick off. Diggs is making sure to do his bit to stay in shape in case a team comes in for him.

On Monday, as his former team was working to finalize the last details of Diggs replacement, the 32-year-old veteran wide receiver was in the gym.

He posted a video of himself training hard with weights just hours before the AJ Brown to New England Patriots deal was finalized.

Here's a screenshot from the clip: