Is Stefon Diggs' next move finalized? Ex-Bengals star makes big claim after WR's social media hint

Chad Johnson, the former Cincinnati Bengals player. Resharing an X post about NFL trade rumors related to Stefon Diggs. In the caption, he suggested that he "already knows" where Diggs is going to land next. However, he did not specify where that would be.

But even as fans remain in the dark about the wide receiver's next move, especially after remarks about a potential Commanders move on TikTok live earlier this week, an NFL analyst has suggested that Diggs' next move is already decided, and he could be privy to it.

The next landing spot for Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots is the biggest transfer storyline this offseason after the Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh Saga ended. A free agent now, Diggs is being linked to a massive $10 million deal with either the Baltimore Ravens or the Washington Commanders.

Chad Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, 10 for the Cincinnati Bengals and the final one for the New England Patriots, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Diggs, meanwhile, remains a top WR prospect, with 85 receptions on 102 targets for 1,013 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, and an average of 11.9 yards per catch in the franchise's Super Bowl-winning season.

Also read: Aaron Rodgers postponed retirement by a year due to GM Omar Khan's key decision

Stefon Diggs Cryptic TikTok Live Comments Even as negotiations with teams continue behind the scenes, Stefon Diggs and his brother Trevon Diggs appeared on an Instagram Live earlier this week. In response to one fan's question, the Super Bowl winner discussed the prospects between the Ravens and the Commanders. The fan asked the duo if they would ever wear the Commanders colors together.

“That's what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon, though," he said, hinting that a deal would be finalized and announced. But time is running out with teams already starting training camps and OTAs.

Like Stefon Diggs, Trevon Diggs is also without a team this offseason after being released by the Dallas Cowboys in December last year. He signed briefly with the Green Bay Packers after the Dallas release, but the Packers also released then 20 days later.

On Wednesday, it was reported by Yahoo Sports that Diggs has already sold his property in Frisco, Texas, where he lived while playing for the Cowboys. Will he find a new city to play his seventh NFL season? It still remains unclear.