3 die, 9 injured as car collides with truck on Delhi-Lko highway in UP’s Hapur

Three people were killed and nine others critically injured on Sunday evening when the car they were travelling in lost control and had a head-on collision with a truck on the Delhi-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police said. The police identified the deceased as Md Sarfaraz and Afzal of Bijnor and Abrar of Delhi. (For Representation)

The accident occurred near Asli Seva Dhaba under the jurisdiction of Hapur’s Garhmukteshwar Kotwali police station when the victims were going to Bijnor from Mustafabad, Delhi, to attend a marriage, they added.

The police identified the deceased as Md Sarfaraz and Afzal of Bijnor and Abrar of Delhi. However, the police did not give details about their age immediately.

“The injured are currently undergoing treatment and three casualties have been confirmed,” said Hapur SP Vineet Bhatnagar who visited the crash site to supervise the situation.

“An animal strayed onto the highway suddenly that caused the car to lose control, cross over onto the opposite lane and collide with a truck coming from the opposite side,” he added.

Istakhar, Afrar, Shahbaz, Zubair and Sartaj are among those who suffered severe injuries, police said. Soon after the accident, locals and Kotwali police rushed to the site for rescue operations.

The injured were first given primary medical treatment locally. Due to their deteriorating condition, they were quickly shifted to hospitals in Meerut and Hapur. Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.