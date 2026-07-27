Video of alleged assault on protesters near Jantar Mantar sparks outrage

A controversy erupted on Sunday after a video of two protesters near Jantar Mantar being allegedly harassed, abused, and assaulted by a right-wing activist went viral on Sunday will calls for action to be taken against him from Opposition leaders. Delhi Police officials told HT that no formal complaint has been filed in the incident.

The individual was later identified as Satyam Pandit, a Ghaziabad-based right-wing activist and self-styled head of the right-wing group Hindu Veer Sena. He also shared the video on his own social media account.

In the two-minute, Satyam, sitting inside a vehicle, can be seen questioning two young men why they were at the protest. He then abuses them, hits them a few times, and forces them to tell the camera that they won’t come back.

One of the victims later said the incident took place 200m away from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib while heading towards Jantar Mantar.

HT could not independently verify the video.It was not clear when and where exactly it was filmed.

Posting the video on X, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, said, “These so-called cultured BJP leaders are brazenly tearing apart the assurances given by their top leadership and even filming videos of it. Is this too happening because of a clash between the double engines? Immediate Arrest!”

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, “This foul rabid animal named Satyam Pandit needs to be picked up by Delhi Police ASAP and booked. Else we file an FIR.”

Also on X,AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also demanded an FIR be registered.

Delhi Police officials told HT that no formal complaint has been filed in the incident.

One of the two boys in video is a resident of Bareilly and has spoken out since. Speaking to news channels, he said he was leaving a gurdwara where he had slept the night when he was stopped by Satyam. “He had a cameraman with four people. As you have seen in the video, they started harassing us and beating us. I wanted to seek help but there was no protester there and police was already against us. They abused us. We want that some action be taken against them,” he added.

In a response video, Satyam said the protest was a “hotbed of anti-national activities” and “Delhi Police personnel were being beaten.”

When contacted, Satyam said, “We were in Connaught Place area when I saw some protesters using abusive words against Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita. When we raised objections, many fled. I caught two of them. I will do this in future as well if I see anyone disrespecting our religion.”

HT tried to contact the BJP for a comment but got no response.