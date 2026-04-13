NFL addresses Kyle Shanahan's concerns ahead of 49ers-Rams blockbuster game

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to concerns raised by Kyle Shanahan regarding the upcoming match of the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Roger Goodell speaks in Australia as NFL prepares for historic Melbourne game at the MCG. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Ramsin Melbourne. This game will be the first NFL match in Australia and a step towards the global expansion of the NFL.

Shanahan’s complaints at a glance Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of San Francisco 49ers, had expressed his dissatisfaction with the international fixture earlier. He stated that he did not see any great benefit for his team in making a long trip to Australia. He also said the schedules can create a competitive edge for some teams and disadvantages for others.

“I don't see any pro, It's cool for the league to play globally. I think that's awesome. But as far as the team doing it, no, there's not much benefit to it,” he said through ESPN on March 30.

His remarks reflected concerns around logistics, the preparation time of the team, and the impact of long-distance travel on the performance of the team.

Goodell responds, highlights bigger picture During his trip in Australia, Goodell held a press meet and discussed different topics, and he addressed the concerns raised by Shanahan. Goodell acknowledged the coach’s perspective but said that such challenges are part of the game.

“Coaches have a focus on winning,” Goodell said, adding that “that’s their number one job.” He added that like Shanahan is focusing on result, the league should also look at the bigger perspective, like growing the sport globally.

"Coach Shanahan is enthusiastic and a great football coach and also someone who truly understands the importance of expanding our game globally. But his job is to win," he said via ESPN Australia.

Goodell also mentioned that the NFL is committed to ensuring all support to the team during international travel, noting that the league is working to “make it a great experience for the team.”

A landmark moment for the league The Melbourne game represents an important step for the NFL for its global expansion.

"Our view is that we're coming here for the long term. We don't come as a one-off. This isn't a circus. This is something that's an investment in this market, and we believe that this is long term and will be great for the NFL long term," Goodell added.

The match will be conducted at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of over 100,000. MCG is one of the largest sporting venues in the world and represents a significant opportunity for the league to gain new audience.

As the countdown to the Melbourne game continues, the focus remains on delivering a successful event, one that could shape the NFL’s future footprint outside the United States.

By Roshan Tony