San Francisco 49ers injury report: Brock Purdy among players ruled out for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (September 14). After quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out, the 49ers realized they had much bigger problems to focus on as well. Jauan Jennings and Trent Williams currently remain questionable for the upcoming game as 9 other players remain on the latest report. Their participation status in the game is likely to be updated closer to the date. Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field on September 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official 49ers website:

Ben Bartch

Offensive line

INJURY: Knee, elbow

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Nick Bosa

Defensive lineman

INJURY: Resting player

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Luke Gifford

Linebacker

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Yetur Gross-Matos

Defensive lineman

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Jordan James

Running back

INJURY: Finger

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Mac Jones

Quarterback

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Jauan Jennings

Running back

INJURY: Shoulder

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Questionable

Christian McCaffrey

Running back

INJURY: Calf, resting player

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Dominick Puni

Offensive lineman

INJURY: Knee

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Brock Purdy

Quarterback

INJURY: Left shoulder, toe

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Out

Jordan Watkins

Wide receiver

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Trent Williams

Tackle

INJURY: Knee, resting player

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Questionable

If WR Russell Gage isn’t moved up, chances of Jennings going on next to WRs Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore are high. If Williams ends up skipping this one, Spencer Burford would likely be the next top option for starting left tackle.

The 49ers are scheduled to take on the Saints in their next season outing at Caesars Superdome.