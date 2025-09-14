San Francisco 49ers injury report: Brock Purdy among players ruled out for Week 2
Brock Purdy is out for Week 2 vs. Saints. 49ers also list Jauan Jennings and Trent Williams as questionable, both limited in Friday's practice.
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (September 14). After quarterback Brock Purdy was ruled out, the 49ers realized they had much bigger problems to focus on as well. Jauan Jennings and Trent Williams currently remain questionable for the upcoming game as 9 other players remain on the latest report. Their participation status in the game is likely to be updated closer to the date.
Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official 49ers website:
Ben Bartch
Offensive line
INJURY: Knee, elbow
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Nick Bosa
Defensive lineman
INJURY: Resting player
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Luke Gifford
Linebacker
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Yetur Gross-Matos
Defensive lineman
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Jordan James
Running back
INJURY: Finger
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Mac Jones
Quarterback
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Jauan Jennings
Running back
INJURY: Shoulder
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Questionable
Christian McCaffrey
Running back
INJURY: Calf, resting player
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Dominick Puni
Offensive lineman
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Brock Purdy
Quarterback
INJURY: Left shoulder, toe
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Out
Jordan Watkins
Wide receiver
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Trent Williams
Tackle
INJURY: Knee, resting player
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Questionable
If WR Russell Gage isn’t moved up, chances of Jennings going on next to WRs Ricky Pearsall, Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore are high. If Williams ends up skipping this one, Spencer Burford would likely be the next top option for starting left tackle.
The 49ers are scheduled to take on the Saints in their next season outing at Caesars Superdome.