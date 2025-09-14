Cowboys vs. Giants full injury report: Who's in, who's out for tonight’s matchup?

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this weekend. After both teams lost their respective season opener (the Cowboys lost 24-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Giants lost 21-6 to the Washington Commander), the importance of this game intensified all the more to see which team succeeded at gaining a competitive edge over the other. Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is injured and did not participate in practice before Week 2.(AP)

New York Giants

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Giants website:

Wan'Dale Robinson

Wide receiver

INJURY: Ankle

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Questionable

Andrew Thomas

Tackle

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Doubtful

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Inside linebacker

INJURY: Calf

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Out

Malik Nabers

Wide receiver

INJURY: Back

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Defensive lineman

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Doubtful

Darius Slayton

Wide receiver

INJURY: Groin

LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

News of Flannigan-Fowles being sidelined comes after he started off the season with a limited role in practice and ultimately slipping out of them altogether. He played exclusively on special teams in Week 1 despite failing to record a single stat, as reported by FOX.

Dallas Cowboys

Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Giants website:

DaRon Bland

Cornerback

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice

GAME STATUS: Out

Malik Hooker

Safety

INJURY: Foot

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Juanyeh Thomas

Safety

INJURY: Not injury related (Personal)

LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice

GAME STATUS: Not listed

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Bland being ruled out this weekend following the release of the first injury report on Wednesday. He had earlier fractured his other foot during training camp season as well and had to be sidelined until Week 12, as reported by the official Cowboys website.

The Giants are scheduled to take on the Cowboys in their next season outing on Sunday (September 14).