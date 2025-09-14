Cowboys vs. Giants full injury report: Who's in, who's out for tonight’s matchup?
A complete and up-to-date injury report for the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Sunday night NFL matchup.
The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this weekend. After both teams lost their respective season opener (the Cowboys lost 24-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Giants lost 21-6 to the Washington Commander), the importance of this game intensified all the more to see which team succeeded at gaining a competitive edge over the other.
New York Giants
Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Giants website:
Wan'Dale Robinson
Wide receiver
INJURY: Ankle
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Questionable
Andrew Thomas
Tackle
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Doubtful
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Inside linebacker
INJURY: Calf
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Out
Malik Nabers
Wide receiver
INJURY: Back
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Defensive lineman
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Doubtful
Darius Slayton
Wide receiver
INJURY: Groin
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
News of Flannigan-Fowles being sidelined comes after he started off the season with a limited role in practice and ultimately slipping out of them altogether. He played exclusively on special teams in Week 1 despite failing to record a single stat, as reported by FOX.
Also Read: Shedeur Sanders not earning reps? Browns coach dispels rumors amid Tony Rizzo claims
Dallas Cowboys
Here is the full and latest injury report, as published by the official Giants website:
DaRon Bland
Cornerback
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Did not participate in practice
GAME STATUS: Out
Malik Hooker
Safety
INJURY: Foot
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Juanyeh Thomas
Safety
INJURY: Not injury related (Personal)
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Not listed
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed Bland being ruled out this weekend following the release of the first injury report on Wednesday. He had earlier fractured his other foot during training camp season as well and had to be sidelined until Week 12, as reported by the official Cowboys website.
The Giants are scheduled to take on the Cowboys in their next season outing on Sunday (September 14).