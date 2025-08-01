How Brian Schottenheimer took control of Cowboys training camp after fight among players

The Dallas Cowboys’ training camp has been no cake walk. With multiple injuries on the line (offensive guard Robert Jones’s broken neck bone, tackle Tyler Guyton’s bone fracture and cornerback Caelen Carson’s hyperextended knee), the team seems to have added another barrier to peaceful practice: fights. Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, left, talks with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during training camp Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

Numerous scuffles broke out among the players during practice. Coach Brian Schottenheimer had had enough and decided to make the entire team, including some members of the coaching staff, run as punishment.

"You want to fight, let's f---ing fight. Get your ass on the sideline," the coach said, as per The Athletic.

“After the third fight today at #Cowboys practice, a furious Brian Schottenheimer is making the whole team, and even some of the coaching staff, run as punishment,” an account posted on social media along with a video of the punishment being executed.

Rookie offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius was reportedly thrown out of practice as a result of breaking into a scuffle. “Another scuffle at #Cowboys practice. Brian Schottenheimer kicked rookie OL Ajani Cornelius out of practice,” an account wrote on social media along with a video of the event.

In a hilarious yet ironic incident, practice for the team started on Wednesday with a person dressed as a boxer from head to toe and prancing around the field. This mysterious figure also undertook training and running drills. The official social media handle of the Dallas Cowboys posted a video of the same.

Schottenheimer’s reasons for taking this training camp so seriously are quite evident. Coming out of his father Marty’s shadow, who was once NFL Coach of the Year, it’s clear that Schottenheimer plans on having the Cowboys win big under his tutelage.

