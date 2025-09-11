Brock Purdy injury update: San Francisco 49ers QB expected to miss Week 2

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to miss two to five weeks after suffering what is described as a “variant of turf toe.” The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by multiple outlets. Brock Purdy injury update: Here's how long the San Francisco QB will be out of the field.(Instagram/@brock.purdy13)

Purdy sustained the injury during the 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. While he managed to finish the game, further evaluations revealed damage significant enough to keep him out for multiple weeks.

Brock Purdy’s injury update: What coach Kyle Shanahan said

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Purdy was a “long shot” to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, citing not only the toe injury but also shoulder soreness, per Bleacher Report. Purdy's injury adds to San Francisco’s growing list of unavailable players, with tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk already ruled out for the upcoming matchup.

Brock Purdy’s recent performances for the 49ers

Before the injury setback, Purdy opened the season strongly, with 26 of 35 completed passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 17 yards on five carries. Last season, Brock also earned a Pro Bowl nod after throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His reliability made him a key part of the San Francisco 49ers' playoff hopes.

Who replaces Brock Purdy?

With Purdy out for 2-5 weeks, the 49ers will field the experienced Mac Jones at QB. Jones, acquired in the offseason, now steps into the spotlight as San Francisco looks to maintain momentum despite early injuries. The team faces a challenging stretch ahead, and Purdy’s recovery timeline could impact their NFC playoff positioning.

The reported two-to-five-week window gives the 49ers some hope. For Purdy, the focus will be on getting fit without risking long-term complications. The 49ers will look to shake off this injury storm and keep their playoff push alive until their Pro Bowl quarterback returns.

FAQs

1. When did Brock Purdy get injured?

He was hurt during the 49ers’ Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

2. How long will Brock Purdy be out?

The current timeline is two to five weeks.

3. Who will replace Brock Purdy as starter?

Backup quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start while Purdy recovers.

4. How did Purdy perform before the injury?

In Week 1, he threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.