The San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 17-13 win over the division rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, but their short-term outlook is dire due to injuries to Brock Purdy, George Kittle and others. Banged-up Brock Purdy uncertain for Week 2 as 49ers' injuries pile up

Purdy toughed out Sunday's game despite suffering injuries to his left shoulder and toe. San Francisco coach Mike Shanahan told reporters Monday that the team considers the toe injury worse.

Asked if Purdy will be available for the Week 2 game Sunday at the New Orleans Saints, Shanahan said, "Not sure, has to see how it heals and how the week goes on it."

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension with the Niners in May, completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the season opener.

Mac Jones is next in line if Purdy cannot play against the Saints.

Shanahan also declared star tight end Kittle will sit out multiple weeks.

Kittle injured his hamstring early Sunday and was ruled out of the contest in the second quarter. The six-time Pro Bowler had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown before exiting.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings injured his shoulder Sunday and left in the fourth quarter after two catches for 16 yards. Shanahan said Jennings' MRI came back clean, but he will go for a CT scan next.

Earlier in the day, perhaps in response to the Jennings injury, the 49ers brought back receiver Kendrick Bourne on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $5 million. Bourne began his career in San Francisco and produced 137 catches for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2017-20. The New England Patriots signed Bourne in 2021 and he delivered 155 catches for 1,945 yards and 11 scores over the last four seasons.

