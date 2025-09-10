George Kittle, Jake Moody face the worst; 49ers take brutal decision ahead of Week 2

George Kittle could miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The San Francisco 49ers tight end exited the Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter. He had four catches for 25 yards and a TD before the injury. Jake Tonges replaced him and had his first three career catches, including the game-winning TD. Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks(Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, the 49ers have decided to waive kicker Jake Moody, the report added. The 25-year-old missed a 27-yard field goal, leaving coach Kyle Shanahan visibly frustrated. Moody also had a 30-yarder blocked.

While Shanahan had confirmed that Moody would remain as kicker, the 49ers have apparently changed their stance. San Francisco drafted the 25-year-old as the 99th overall in 2023. He made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season and missing only one extra point in his rookie season. However, he had missed a game-winning kick against Cleveland and recorded a couple of misses in the playoffs.

Last year, he managed 13 of his first 14 field goals before injuring his ankle. He missed three games and then went 5 for 14 on attempts from at least 40 yards in the final nine games.

George Kittle injury update

Kittle has a hamstring issue and could be out for at least four games. This is not the first time the TE has been injured. He, however, has played at least 14 games in seven out of his eight seasons.

The 49ers will likely bring up Brayden Willis from the practice squad this week as the third tight end along with Tonges and blocking tight end Luke Farrell.

(With AP inputs)