SEATTLE — Until Sunday, it had been nearly 19 years since a San Francisco 49ers kicker missed two field-goal attempts inside 40 yards in a game. Kyle Shanahan says 'no question' Jake Moody will remain 49ers' kicker after struggling in opener

Joe Nedney did it on Nov. 19, 2006 against the Seattle Seahawks, and Jake Moody joined him by doinking one kick off the left upright and having another one blocked during Sunday’s 17-13 win over Seattle.

For Moody, it was a continuation of his struggles from last season, when he went 24 of 34 on field goals, including 6 of 11 from 40 yards or longer.

But coach Kyle Shanahan stood by Moody, a third-round draft pick in 2023, saying there was “no question” he would be San Francisco's kicker next week against New Orleans.

“Obviously I was disappointed that we missed two field goals, and missed one which was a big miss, especially I think we were inside the 10,” Shanahan said.

Moody’s first miss came on a 27-yard attempt following a 12-play, 58-yard drive late in the second quarter. Rather than take a 10-7 lead into halftime, the 49ers trailed by that score entering the break because the Seahawks' Jason Myers converted a 48-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the first half.

Midway through the third quarter, Moody's 36-yard attempt was blocked as Seattle broke through the Niners' line.

Moody converted a 32-yarder with 9:42 to go and made both extra-point attempts. The Niners went for it twice on fourth-and-2 twice rather than send Moody out to kick, but Shanahan said those decisions weren't influenced by the kicker's struggles.

“I don’t think that changed it,” Shanahan said. “Would have kicked it if it was more than that.”

Edge rusher Nick Bosa also stood by Moody, who has a career conversion rate of 74% on field goals.

“I’m always supportive of a guy who’s struggling,” Bosa said, “and obviously, that position is very cut-and-dry whether you’re getting it done or not. So, I’ll never turn on a teammate.”

