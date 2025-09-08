'Who is the poor child': Lamar Jackson shoving young Bills fan raises questions around penalties

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pushed a Buffalo Bills fan after the fan touched his helmet as he was celebrating a touchdown in Sunday's game in New Jersey. Jackson was walking past the stands when the fan extended his hands and touched Jackson's helmet. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jackson's action drew flak on social media as the young fans' attempt to touch the QB seemed spontaneous, but the fan was ejected from the game owing to the act. It raised questions on the rules in the NFL around physical contact with fans during the game.

As per the National Football League rules, physical contact between fans and players during games is strictly prohibited. Fans are not allowed to physically contact players on the field or sidelines. Any interference can result in ejection, bans, or legal action. Similarly, players are also not allowed to engage physically with fans, even if a fan initiates contact.



Here's the video:

Social Media Furious With Lamar Jackson

The incident happened in the third quarter of the Bills vs Ravens game on Sunday Night Football when Lamar Jackson was celebrating a 29-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. Despite the NFL rules mandating a penalty against fans who touch players on the field, viewers on the NBC broadcast were not convinced the fan deserved ejection.

“Wow...a kid hits Lamar Jackson's helmet and Lamar pushes the kid in retaliation. Wonder what the NFL will have to say about that,” one fan said.

“Lamar Jackson should NEVER push fans like this... tf,” said another.

“Lamar Jackson pushed a fan. HARD. That fan should sue that ass,” said another.

“Soooooooo…. They’re letting players push fans now? Or just Lamar Jackson??Interesting,” wrote one.

Could Lamar Jackson Be Fined For Pushing Fan?

NFL players can be fined or disciplined for pushing a fan, even if the fan initiated the contact. The league’s policy prohibits players from engaging physically with spectators, instead leaving such matters to security and officials to manage.

Consequences can range from warnings and fines to suspensions, depending on how severe the incident is judged. Context plays a key role: actions taken in self-defense may draw lighter discipline, while excessive force or retaliation is more likely to result in heavier penalties.

Thus, whether Lamar Jackson receives a penalty is subject to how the NFL views Jackson's action.