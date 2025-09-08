Lamar Jackson faces fury for pushing young Bills fan while celebrating - What really happened?

Lamar Jackson is being accused of shoving a young Buffalo Bills fan while celebrating a touchdown during the Ravens' Sunday Night game at Highmark Stadium. The viral incident took place as Baltimore dominated their Week 1 matchup against Josh Allen and co. Jackson was involved in two touchdown contributions - passing and rushing - at the time of writing this story. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

A viral clip showed Jackson celebrating with teammates as a young Bills fan stretched his arms and even touched Lamar Jackson's helmet. As soon as the contact was made, the quarterback responded with a shove of his own.

Several Bills fans reacted to Jackson's push. “Lamar Jackson just pushed a fan in the stands. Contact with fans is one of the worst moves a player can do. In any sport. Geno Smith & Maxx Crosby got fined for giving the fans the middle finger What in the world was Jackson thinking??” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Others defended Jackson, saying it was the fan's fault.

“No, @miketirico, Lamar Jackson definitely was NOT in the wrong. He defended himself from someone who literally physically accosted him. Players shouldn’t have to endure physical attacks from malicious, idiotic fans. That fan should have been ejected as well!” another fan tweeted.

“Don’t tell me Lamar Jackson did anything wrong here! He was simply responding to a fan being utterly ridiculous and doing something no fan should EVER do — make contact with a player,” a third person wrote.

What are the NFL rules on fan interactions?

The NFL has strict guidelines governing player conduct, particularly when it involves interactions with fans, such as pushing a fan in the stands. While no specific rule directly addresses pushing a fan, such actions fall under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and on-field conduct regulations, with severe repercussions to maintain safety, integrity, and public image.

Under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, any physical altercation with a fan, including pushing, is considered conduct detrimental to the league. This can result in an immediate ejection if it occurs during a game, followed by a mandatory review by the NFL Commissioner’s office. Penalties typically include a suspension ranging from 1 to 6 games for a first offense, depending on severity, with fines starting at $50,000 and potentially escalating to six figures.