Why Lamar Jackson wears diamond-laden grills. How much do they cost?

Lamar Jackson lit the Sunday Night Game against the Buffalo Bills with two touchdown contributions, one pass and a rushing TD, in the first three quarters. The Ravens quarterback and Derrick Henry powered the visitors to the cusp of a famous season-opening win. However, it was something else, about Lamar, that caught fans' eyes. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the sidelines vs Buffalo Bills(AP)

Lamar Jackson's famous grills

“I still cant understand how lamar plays with that grill. I wonder if those are crowns or removable,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Lamar Jackson with the iced out grill 🥶 dawg the real life Willie Beamon,” another one wrote.

“NGL Lamar playing with a grill is pretty cool,” a third fan tweeted.

Why Lamar Jackson wears grills

Jackson has cited his roots in Pompano Beach, Florida, as a key influence, telling GQ Sports in September 2024, “In Florida, we known for gold, to be honest with you, we get gold first. But, I was like ‘I’m older now, I might as well just skip the gold and just get my diamonds.’”

He’s called it a “10 on 12” setup, explaining that the look offers “better presentation.”

Jackson first experimented with grills in high school but rarely wore them then, choosing instead to focus on reaching the NFL.

How much do Lamar Jackson's grills cost?

The exact price tag of Jackson’s diamond grills remains unknown, but given the cut, clarity, and carat quality, experts estimate they’re likely worth five figures.

In 2024, Jackson achieved a passer rating of 119.6, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, with a 66.7% completion rate and 8.8 yards per attempt, averaging 245.4 yards per game. He also earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.