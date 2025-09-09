George Kittle injury update: Adam Schefter shares concerning news on 49ers TE ahead of Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was marred by an injury to tight end George Kittle. Kittle had to exit the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the 49ers' season opener at Lumen Field. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Week 1.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the injury to Kittle, the 49ers managed a 17-13 win, even as head coach Kyle Shanahan deals with a host of other injury concerns at various positions on the roster. Kittle was replaced by Jake Tonges, drafted by the 49ers as a free agent in 2022. As of now, the 49ers have not provided an official update on Kittle.

However, Adam Schefter, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider, had some concerning updates on Kittle's injury on The Pat McAfee Show. Schefter said that he expects the wide receiver to "miss some time" in the coming days. However, he added that San Francisco is well-stacked on the tight end position, and they feel "pretty good" about the tight-end situation, despite injury concerns in other positions.

"Well, first of all, that tight end that replaced him (George Kittle), Jake Tonges, made an unbelievable pitch to help him in that game," Schefter said. "So I think that they feel pretty good about their tight ends right now."

"They signed another tight end from Jacksonville during the offseason, Luke Farrell. So they have tight ends. They'll make do without Kittle, and I would imagine with the hamstring injury, he'll miss some time."

49ers Add Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne

On Monday, multiple top NFL Insiders reported, citing the agent of former New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne, that Bourne has signed a 1-year contract with the 49ers. Bourne, who spent three seasons with the 49ers after being drafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017.

The decision to sign the free agent WR on a $5 million contract came after WR1 Juan Jennings was ruled injured for the long term. Brandon Aiyuk is also recovering from a long-term injury and would need several weeks to get back on the field.