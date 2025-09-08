Kendrick Bourne's sweet message to 49ers faithful after signing one-year contract, 'God is...'

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $5 million with free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Bourne, 30, was been with the New England Patriots since 2017, but he was released last week. Amid mounting injuries on the wide-out, the 49ers made the move on Bourne, per multiple reports. Kendrick Bourne flexes during a Patriots practice.(AP)

Bourne has a long history with the 49ers as he started his NFL career in the California after being drafted by the 49ers out of Eastern Washington University in 2017. During his time at 49ers from 2017–2020, Bourne recorded 137 receptions for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns. On average, he posted 34 catches, 442 yards, 12.9 yards per reception, and nearly 3 TDs per season.

As the news of Bourne rejoining the 49ers broke on Monday, the 30-year-old shared a sweet message for the 49er's fans, remembering his time with the team from 2017 to 2020, and looking forward to the times to come.

"Missed yall faithful! GOD IS THE GREATEST!" he wrote on Instagram.

Signing Kendrick Bourne Was On The Cards For 49ers

Given the San Francisco 49ers' struggle with injury, especially in the wideout region, signing Kendrick Bourne was always a priority for the Bay Area franchise. After the 49ers' victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the NFL regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked in the post-match presser about Bourne's possible reunion with the 49ers. Although he did not confirm the move then, he certainly indicated that it could be a possibility.

“I know he hasn’t signed with anyone, so I know it’s a possibility we can get him. I know we’re still trying," Shanahan had said. "Hopefully that can work out.”