Fred Warner injury update: 49ers star wins heart after brutal blow vs Seattle Seahawks; ‘My hero’

Fred Warner is being hailed as a ‘hero’ by hundreds of San Francisco 49ers fans. The linebacker had to leave the field midway through his team's Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He apparently spat some blood after a fall. However, the 28-year-old returned in the second quarter, winning hearts. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner runs on to the field vs Seahawks(AP)

It was in the first quarter of the 49ers vs Seahawks game when Warner apparently got kicked in the face while trying to make a tackle. He got to the sideline and was taken into the tent. However, the linebacker did not take much time to get back.

Read More: Russell Wilson gains new nickname ahead of Giants debut vs. Commanders

“Prayers: 49ers players are taking knees around superstar Fred Warner...🙏🙏” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“If there’s anything seriously wrong with Fred Warner I will kill everybody and then myself,” another one tweeted.

At the time of writing this story, the 49ers vs Seahawks game was tied at 7-7.

Only earlier this year, Warner, a four-time All-Pro linebacker, became the highest-paid LB in the NFL. He agreed to a three-year, $63 million extension that keeps him with the 49ers through the 2029 season. The contract reportedly carries $56 million guaranteed.

It’s not the first time he set the market. Warner signed a five-year, $95 million deal in 2021 that briefly made him the league’s top earner at the position. With his latest agreement, he surpasses Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, who signed a $100 million extension in 2023.

Since arriving in San Francisco as a third-round pick out of BYU in 2018, Warner has appeared in 115 games, compiling 897 tackles, 10 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles—just one shy of Hall of Famer Patrick Willis’ franchise record. He has led the 49ers in tackles every season of his career, including 131 last year.