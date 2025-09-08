Russell Wilson gains new nickname ahead of Giants debut vs. Commanders

The New York Giants have begun the NFL 2025 season with Russell Wilson as their new quarterback, marking his first game under center for Big Blue. Wilson’s debut comes against the Washington Commanders, the team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season, Athlon Sports reported. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) earned a new nickname as he made his debut against the Commanders.(AP)

The report added that Wilson arrived in New York after a mixed year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He missed the opening six games of the 2024 season due to a calf injury but finished 6-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Steelers reached the playoffs but fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round.

After that campaign, Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Giants, who also added Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart to overhaul their quarterback room.

‘Big Blue Russ’ arrives in style

Wilson arrived at Northwest Stadium in a sharp blue suit, black tie, and sunglasses. The NFL’s official X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time giving him a new nickname: ‘Big Blue Russ’. The moniker is a play on the Giants’ long-standing nickname, ‘Big Blue,’ and also a nod to their iconic defense of the 1980s, famously known as the ‘Big Blue Wrecking Crew,’ Athlon Sports noted.

For Wilson, it is another nickname added to his persona. He has carried nicknames such as ‘Russ’ and ‘DangeRussWilson’ throughout his career.

Russell Wilson’s milestone moment

Wilson’s game against Washington on Sunday marked his 200th regular-season NFL game. He entered the season with 46,135 passing yards, third among active quarterbacks. Only Aaron Rodgers (62,952) and Matthew Stafford (59,809) have more passing yards than he does.

Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star, will always be best remembered for leading his team to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII at the close of the 2013 season. Subsequently, he endured an agitating two-year stint where he went 11-19 for the Denver Broncos and a short tenure for the Steelers.

This season is such that it could make or break Wilson for the Giants. Victories in the NFC East over the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and defending champs Philadelphia Eagles could very well restore his reputation. A poor season could, however, put his career and legacy under the lens.

Rookie Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings

While Wilson's starter status has been confirmed, the rookie Dart might also see playing time against the Washington side. Reports from Giants sources say there is a play package ready for the 22-year-old that makes quite the statement from a guy who amassed 372 yards and threw for three touchdowns in the preseason.

Head coach Brian Daboll praised Dart’s progress, calling him “our guy” for the future. For now, however, all eyes will be on Wilson and whether “Big Blue Russ” can rise to the occasion in his Giants debut, the Daily Mail report noted.

FAQs

Who is starting at quarterback for the Giants in Week 1?

Russell Wilson will start, with rookie Jaxson Dart prepared as the backup.

What is Russell Wilson’s new nickname?

The NFL dubbed him “Big Blue Russ” ahead of his debut.

How many career passing yards does Wilson have?

He enters the season with 46,135 passing yards, third among active players.

Will Jaxson Dart play against Washington?

The Giants have a package of plays ready for Dart, but his appearance depends on the game flow.