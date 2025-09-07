Patriots vs Raiders weather: Check forecast at Gillette Stadium ahead of kick off

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. As both teams look to kick off their NFL regular season on a positive note, they will have to deal with relatively pleasant weather in Massachusetts. Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.(Getty Images via AFP)

Patriots vs Raiders: Weather Forecast

The New England Patriots vs the Las Vegas Raiders game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Massachusetts is expected to see some wind and relatively cold temperatures on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Massachusetts is expected to see wind speeds of around 5 to 6 mph. Temperatures are expected to be around 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NFL season opener for New England comes just a day after the state of Massachusetts saw inclement weather on Saturday, with storms hitting the western part of the state in the afternoon. However, on Sunday, the skies are clear, and the game is expected to go ahead smoothly.

Also read: Kyler Murray injury: Arizona Cardinals gives unexpected health update on quarterback before the Saints game

Patriots vs Raiders: How To Watch?

The New England vs Las Vegas game will be broadcast on CBS for TV viewers. For those who want to stream the game online, they have two options. IT can be streamed either on Fubo, but there might be regional restrictions for that. Alternatively, the game will be available to stream for all on Paramount+.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.