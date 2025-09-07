Panthers vs Jaguars delayed: When will the game start? Latest weather updates here

The Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game faced a significant delay on Sunday, in the second quarter, due to inclement weather at EverBank Stadium. Players and coaches headed to the locker rooms with 8:32 remaining before halftime and with the Jaguars leading 10-3. Fans in open areas were asked to move to ‘protected areas’. Panthers vs Jaguars was delayed on Sunday due to severe weather(Getty Images via AFP)

“Weather Alert: Due to severe weather in the area please move from open areas to protected areas. Please follow the directions of Stadium Staff. We will announce when it is safe for you to return to your seats. Thank you for your cooperation,” the stadium authorities said.

There was no timetable for the game to resume.

It was the debut of first-time Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, whose team took the lead on Trevor Lawrence's 6-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Long. The drive came after Carolina's Bryce Young threw an interception.

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida, has extended a Flood Warning for the St. Johns River near Astor, affecting Lake and Volusia Counties, following recent rainfall that has kept levels at minor flood stage. Reported at 9:58 AM EDT, the river, currently at 2.5 feet above its 2.3-foot flood stage, is expected to crest at 2.5 feet this afternoon before a slow decline, potentially dropping below flood stage by Wednesday morning. Additional rain could briefly raise levels, with water submerging docks and entering yards along Bartram Road and Alice Drive.

Thunderstorms Threaten Coastal Waters Near Jacksonville

The NWS in Jacksonville issued a Marine Weather Statement at 2:15 PM EDT, warning of thunderstorms approaching coastal waters from Fernandina Beach to St Augustine, Florida, out 20 nautical miles.

Doppler radar detected storms with winds up to 30 knots, moving east at 10 knots from near Talbot Island to Mayport. Mariners are urged to seek safe harbor immediately due to gusty winds, higher waves, and lightning risks until the storms pass.