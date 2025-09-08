George Kittle injury update: What happened to 49ers star vs Seahawks; will he return? Latest here

George Kittle has caused concerns among San Francisco 49ers fans. The star tight end, who scored a brilliant touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, was taken to the medical tent with an apparent injury. He did come out, but had a baseball cap on. He was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks(AP)

The other tight ends on the team are Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges. Kittle had four catches for 25 yards before he was knocked out of action.

He went into the blue medical tent in the second quarter of the game and when Kittle emerged, he was seen on the sideline in a baseball cap, signaling an end to his time on the field for the day. The official announcement came soon after, but it remains unclear if the 49ers believe that Kittle will be out for longer than just today's game.

Reactions to George Kittle injury

Several reactions began to pour in after Kittle got injured.

One person on X wrote "George Kittle being out hurts."

Another commented, "49ers first half...The good: Brock Purdy (12-16, 124 yards), Robert Saleh (blitzing masterclass so far), the run defense (only 3.1 yards per carry for Seattle) The bad: Jake Moody, Upton Stout's inexperience, George Kittle hamstring injury."

Yet another fan lamented, “George Kittle was on pace for a crazy day now he won’t be back smh.”

When will George Kittle be back?

Given that Kittle sustained a hamstring injury, his return would be determined by the severity of the injury. Official confirmation will come from the team, but the Cleveland Clinic states that lower-grade hamstring injuries heal faster than more severe ones. A grade 1 injury might take a person less than a week to recover from, while grade 2 and 3 injuries can take longer -- sometimes up to several months. Recovery can take even longer if surgery is needed.

The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, take on the New Orleans Saints next.