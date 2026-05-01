Brandon Aiyuk update: NFL Insider explains salary dispute that's delaying Commanders trade

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk remains with the franchise for now, but his time is almost coming to an end. Aiyuk was injured in October 2024 with an ACL and MCL and spent all of the 2025-26 season recovering. Brandon Aiyuk suffered ACL, MCL and meniscus tears during the October 2024 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (X/@DylanMehl)

However, an issue over the injury rehab process has resulted in a dispute between Aiyuk's camp and the 49ers. NFL Insider Ian Rapport revealed on Thursday that Aiyuk and the 49ers are stuck in what he called a "standoff." He said that it is because of this standoff that a trade to the Washington Commanders is likely not going through.

Appearing on the Par McAfee Show, Ian Rapport revealed that at the center of the "standoff" is Aiyuk's conduct with his injury rehab in the last year and a contract dispute resulting from that.

Big Dispute Over Guaranteed Money “He has no guaranteed money left. He is due a big number, $27 (million) or something like that, but no guaranteed money remains because he stopped showing up for rehab last year, and they took his guaranteed money away," Rapport said to Pat McAfee.

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“If you are a team like the Commanders, who have interest, you say just cut him," he continued. "You are going to cut him anyway. The Niners are saying they will not cut him and that you have to trade for him. The Commanders respond that you should just cut him. That is where things stand. It is a standoff.”

Brandon Aiyuk's Personal Coach Lashes Out T.J. Houshmandzadeh, a former Bengals wide receiver who has coached Brandon Ayiuk as a personal trainer, has often criticized Aiyuk's conduct. Recently, speaking to Emmanuel Acho, he doubled down on the criticism amid the row at 49ers.

“I used to talk to BA often," he said. "Haven’t talked to him in a long time. If I did talk to him, I would tell him straight up, 'Bro, what the [expletive] are you doing?’ Tom Brady retired and did the NFL stop? It kept on going.

"This show don’t stop for nobody. Enjoy the ride while you’re on the bus because when it’s your turn to get off, you ain’t getting back on. Make them force you off.”

Brandon Aiyuk has recorded 294 receptions for 4,305 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over his five-year NFL career with the Niners.