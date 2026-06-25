Wyndham Clark reveals college ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL star Baker Mayfield; drops details

"I'm trying to decide if I should tell the story... alright screw it I don't care. People already hate me," he said.

When the podcast hosts brought up an old 2016 post in which Wyndham Clark had written, “I hate Baker Mayfield,” the golfer initially appeared hesitant about explaining the reason behind it. After briefly debating whether to share the story, he ultimately decided to open up.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, the U.S. Open champion alleged that his former girlfriend had been unfaithful to him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield

Clark went on to allege that his then-girlfriend had cheated on him with Baker Mayfield while the future NFL quarterback was playing for the University of Oklahoma football program in 2016.

Back then, the golfer was competing for Oklahoma State University before transferring to the University of Oregon later that summer.

“My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield,' he said.

No hard feelings for Mayfield However, Clark quickly changed the tone of the conversation, explaining that any hard feelings were long gone. He noted that he is actually a fan of Mayfield these days and made it clear that he no longer harbors any resentment toward the NFL quarterback.

“But here's what I would say: I'm actually a Baker fan now, I think he's a homie,” he clarified.

The 32-year-old golfer added that he would welcome the opportunity to play a round of golf with Mayfield someday.

Also read: How much money did Wyndham Clark win in the 2026 US Open? Winner's check and payout details revealed

“I hope this is a bro moment for us to be like ‘Oh, bro, I didn’t know. My bad. She never told me,’ and I’ll tell him, ‘It’s all good, we’re homies, let’s play golf.’ That’s where I hope it comes from,” Clark said, imagining how a future encounter between the two on the golf course might unfold.

Wyndham Clark’s dating life While Alicia Bogdanski is the most publicly known former partner of Wyndham Clark, she is not believed to be the person involved in the allegation, as the two reportedly did not begin dating until 2021. Their relationship lasted several years before they quietly parted ways in 2025.

Instead, the former girlfriend Clark referenced is thought to have been an unnamed partner from his college years, the period during which the alleged incident involving Baker Mayfield is said to have occurred.

Also read: How ‘good process’ helped Clark overcome abusive crowd and Shinnecock Hills

Wyndham Clark is currently in a relationship with Emily Tanner, who was present for his recent victory at US Open.

The couple made their relationship public during the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest, where Tanner served as Clark’s caddie.

Mayfield’s relationship status Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield has been married to Emily Mayfield since July 2019, and the couple share two children together. Their relationship began in 2017, and they became engaged just six months after they started dating.

As of now, the Buccaneers QB has not publicly responded to the allegations made by the golfer.