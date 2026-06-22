How much money did Wyndham Clark win in the 2026 US Open? Winner's check and payout details revealed

Wyndham Clark left Shinnecock Hills with much more than a trophy. After winning the 2026 U.S. Open, the American golfer earned a massive $4.5 million winner’s check, the biggest payout from the tournament’s record-breaking $22.5 million purse. The victory gave Clark his second U.S. Open title and one of the largest single-event paydays in golf. The purse was increased by the United States Golf Association (USGA), making this year’s championship the richest U.S. Open ever. Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Wyndham Clark’s winner’s check after Second U.S. Open title Clark was in control for most of the week at Shinnecock Hills. His opening-round 64 gave him an early advantage, and he stayed ahead despite strong challenges from several top players.

The win earned him $4.5 million, which was $200,000 more than the amount paid to 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun. According to the USGA, the total purse for the tournament increased by $1 million from last year, reaching a record $22.5 million.

Beyond the prize money, the victory added another major championship to Clark’s growing résumé. He first won the U.S. Open in 2023 and now joins a small group of players with multiple titles in one of golf’s toughest major tournaments.

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2026 U.S. Open payout breakdown While Clark received the biggest check, several other players also earned significant prize money.

1st – Wyndham Clark: $4.5 million

$4.5 million 2nd – Sam Burns: $2.43 million

$2.43 million 3rd – Tom Kim: $1,532,530

$1,532,530 4th: $1,074,363

$1,074,363 5th: $894,841 Sam Burns finished alone in second place at 3-under par and collected $2.43 million. A final-round 67 helped him move up the leaderboard, but it was not enough to catch Clark.

Tom Kim finished third at 2-under par and earned more than $1.53 million. It was one of the best major championship finishes of his career and another strong result for the young star.

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The record purse also rewarded players throughout the field. Every professional who made the cut earned at least $42,863, while all players inside the top 20 received more than $250,000.

For Clark, though, the biggest story was simple. He won another U.S. Open, added a second major trophy to his collection, and walked away with a career-changing $4.5 million prize.