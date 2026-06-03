$3.6 Million an Hour—and Other Ways to Measure Elon Musk’s Fortune

The initial public offering for SpaceX could make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Just how wealthy is the tech founder? His fortune now stands at roughly $970 billion, mostly in stock, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Elon Musk

Accumulating that amount over his career averages out to $992 a second.

Musk’s wealth includes $538 billion for his pre-IPO stake in SpaceX, $167 billion for his stake in Tesla, and another $150 billion or so for stock options in those companies he could exercise just about any time, the Journal analysis found.

Then there is $5 billion apiece for The Boring Company, which drills tunnels, and Neuralink, the brain-implant firm he founded, and $104 billion in property, aircraft and other investments and assets as estimated by Altrata, a wealth-intelligence firm.

He has made about $3.6 million an hour over 31 years Musk is 54 years old and co-founded the first of his many U.S. tech- and engineering-oriented companies in 1995, 31 years ago. To amass $970 billion in that time meant accumulating roughly:

An American household earning the median U.S. income ($83,730 in 2024) would have to work more than 11 million years to make his wealth.

To be sure, the success of Tesla and SpaceX also has made billions of dollars for investors who bet on Musk and made millionaires of employees who got shares in the businesses.

Ingrid Robeyns, a philosopher and economist, has written that the wealth of the world’s richest has soared so much it is nearly incomprehensible for laypeople to grasp. She recently estimated that Musk would make about $4.2 million an hour in his career, if he worked 70 hours a week without vacations until he is 75 years old.

Musk, of course, is known for sleeping on factory floors and rarely taking vacations. After buying Twitter, he has said, his work exploded to more than 120 hours a week from about 80 hours before.

Buy 2.4 million U.S. homes or 10,000 private jets Most of Musk’s wealth is tied up in his companies. He famously said in 2020 that he would “own no house” and sold off several California properties, only to later buy homes in Texas.

Musk can borrow billions against his holdings in SpaceX and Tesla, but much of his wealth is on paper—not cash he can easily spend.

Here are some things a person with $970 billion could do with that amount of money:

$970 billion is bigger than the yearly output of most countries Musk’s net worth eclipses the annual economic activity of more than 125 countries, including Norway, Thailand, Argentina and South Africa.

His self-made fortune, built on electric vehicles, rocket ships and artificial-intelligence ambitions, amounts to about 3% of U.S. gross domestic product today. On that basis, he easily surpasses John D. Rockefeller, the richest American who ever lived before Musk.

A century ago, Rockefeller rode the wave of industrialization by building Standard Oil into a behemoth, wielding influence over railroads and pipelines. The monopoly was ultimately broken up by the federal government.

Rockefeller amassed a fortune of about $1.4 billion by 1937—roughly 1.5% of U.S. GDP at the time. Here is how that compares in terms of today’s economy:

This explanatory article may be periodically updated.

Sources: Altrata (Musk net worth excluding options; Bezos, Ellison and Zuckerberg net worth); Securities and Exchange Commission filings (Tesla and SpaceX stock options); Census via St. Louis Fed (2024 median U.S. annual household income, first-quarter 2026 median U.S. house sale price); Forbes (NFL and NBA team values); Liberty Jet (G700 operating costs); International Monetary Fund (2026 GDP by country); Harvard Business School case study (Rockefeller wealth)Photos: Getty Images (Musk); Associated Press (Musk, Bezos, NBA, NFL); Reuters (Zuckerberg, Ellison); Bloomberg (homes, jet)

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com, Juliet Chung at Juliet.Chung@wsj.com and Max Rust at max.rust@wsj.com