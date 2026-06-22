Serena Williams net worth: How the tennis legend built her massive fortune ahead of Wimbledon 2026 comeback

Serena Williams is not only one of the greatest tennis players in history, butshe is also one of the richest female athletes ever. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Serena Williams has an estimated net worth around $300 million. A lot of this wealth comes from her record breaking tennis career, plus big endorsement deals, business investments, and a few ventures that are outside the sport. Now, with Serena making a surprise return to singles competition at Wimbledon 2026, her name is once again back in the spotlight. Alongside her success on the court, she continues to grow her business portfolio through Serena Ventures and several other investments. US tennis player Serena Williams reacts as she play with Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova against New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos during the women's doubles round of 16 match at the WTA500 Berlin Tennis Open tournament in Berlin on June 16, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (AFP)

How Serena Williams built a $300 million fortune? Serena Williams turned professional in 1995, and after that, she just took over women’s tennis for more than two decades. During her career, she racked up 23 Grand Slam singles titles, which is the most by any player in the Open Era. She also sat as the world No. 1 for 319 weeks, and she earned over $94 million in prize money, the highest total, for a female tennis player.

And it wasn’t only about the court either. Serena regularly made millions each year from sponsorships and endorsement deals, like it was steady momentum. Companies such as Nike worked with her again and again across her career, which helped her become one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Also Read: Who is Lilly Gaddis? Influencer at the center of Candace Owens death hoax controversy

Serena Williams’ biggest income sources While she was still competing, Serena Williams reportedly earned around $40 million annually from prize money and endorsements combined. A large part of that income came from commercial partnerships rather than tournament winnings.

Away from tennis, Serena launched her clothing brand, S by Serena, and invested in dozens of companies through Serena Ventures. She also owns minority stakes in the UFC and the Miami Dolphins. These investments have helped her continue building wealth long after stepping away from professional tennis.

Also Read: Candace Owens drops bombshell Charlie Kirk texts 'exposing' Laura Loomer: 'She could be a fed'

Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon in 2026 Just when many thought her playing days were over, Serena Williams surprised the tennis world by accepting a singles wildcard for Wimbledon 2026. According to The Guardian, the seven-time Wimbledon champion will play singles at the tournament for the first time since retiring at the 2022 US Open.

The comeback comes after Serena returned to doubles earlier this month. She is also set to play doubles at Wimbledon alongside her sister, Venus Williams. Regardless of what happens on the court, Serena’s impact on tennis, business, and sport remains unmatched.