Over 150 roads closed in Himachal, heavy showers likely till August 4

Rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, triggering landslides and blocking roads at several locations across the state. A parked vehicle damaged after the retaining wall collapse at Shimla’s Dhalli on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

As many as 152 roads remained blocked in Himachal, According to authorities, the maximum number of road closures have been reported from Mandi district with 57 roads shut, followed by 33 in Chamba, 31 in Kullu. In addition, 68 water supply schemes were disrupted across the state.

Continuous rainfall triggered a fresh landslide behind the Kangra Art Museum in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The landslide occurred at around 8.35 am, sending debris and a large tree crashing down the hillside. No casualties or damage was reported in the incident, but officials warned risk to the museum complex incase no permanent protective measures are taken soon. A similar landslide occurred behind the museum last year as well.

Kangra deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa, while talking to media, said the site had witnessed a landslide earlier as well, after which the public works department (PWD) was directed to undertake restoration work. He said the latest landslide has occurred just beyond the earlier affected stretch, increasing the risk to the structures above.The DC said the PWD has been instructed to inspect the site immediately, reassess the situation and submit a report recommending urgent safety measures so that necessary action can be taken without delay.

All educational and technical institution including schools, colleges and Anganwadis, remained closed in Nahan subdivision of Sirmaur district on Wednesday, in view of the heavy rain forecast.

Heavy showers to continue: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has predicted heavy rainfall to continue in parts of the state till August 4, with heavy to very heavy showers likely on July 30 and 31.

The weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi district on July 30, while a yellow alert has been issued in Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur district. For July 31, the IMD has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chamba and Kangra district. A yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in several other districts. From August 1 to 4, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in various districts of the state.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at many places and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 13 cm was recorded in Palampur, followed by Jogindarnagar (11 cm), Rampur Bushar (5 cm), Guler (4 cm), Jot (4 cm), Chuari (4 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Manali (3 cm), Kataula (2 cm), Nagrota Surian (2 cm) and Dharamshala (2 cm).