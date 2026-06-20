Nobel prize winner John Jumper leaves Google DeepMind to join Anthropic

John Jumper said he has decided to leave Google DeepMind after nearly nine years at the company. He said he will join AI startup Anthropic after taking some time off to rest and recharge, as per the latest post on X. Jumper described his time at Google DeepMind as an important part of his career and said he is grateful for the experience. John Jumper, Nobel Prize-winning AlphaFold creator, is leaving Google DeepMind. (Image credit - John Jumper X account , @JohnJumperSci) ( John Jumper X account)

Jumper said DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis took a chance on him by allowing him to lead the AlphaFold team only six months after he completed his PhD. He said the entire Google DeepMind team helped him learn how to conduct high-quality scientific research. Google DeepMind remains a special place and that he will continue following the company's future discoveries, Jumper added. Jumper did not disclose what role he will take at Anthropic. He only said that he plans to spend some time recharging before beginning the next stage of his career.

Jumper led the development of AlphaFold, Google's artificial intelligence system that predicts the three-dimensional structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences, as noted by Business Insider. AlphaFold became one of the most important AI breakthroughs in biology and medical research. The system helps scientists understand how proteins are built and function inside living organisms.

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Hassabis praised Jumper's contribution Hassabis said the achievements of AlphaFold will leave a lasting impact on science, according to comments cited by Business Insider. He said AlphaFold changed the world and showed how artificial intelligence can be used to advance science and medicine.Hassabis said the project demonstrated how AI can benefit humanity.

Jumper and Hassabis shared the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on AlphaFold. The award recognized the scientific importance of using artificial intelligence to solve complex biological problems.

Jumper move reflects a wider trend in the AI industry Several technology leaders from companies such as Google and Meta have recently left for major AI startups, as reported by Business Insider. The companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI are currently among the most sought-after employers in the technology industry. Growing interest in these companies comes as they prepare for possible future initial public offerings (IPOs).

Jumper is one of the most respected scientists in artificial intelligence and computational biology. He helped create AlphaFold, one of the most successful real-world AI applications ever developed. His decision to join Anthropic is another sign that competition for top AI talent is intensifying across the industry. The move brings a Nobel Prize-winning AI researcher to one of the world's fastest-growing AI companies.