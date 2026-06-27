Brandon Aiyuk saga escalates: 49ers WR reveals he fired agent long back; 'get it from me'

Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers continues to unfold, with the wide receiver repeatedly posting on social media, each update carrying different tones and fresh revelations that keep the saga ongoing. Brandon Aiyuk revealed that he fired his agent in November 2025. (X/@49ersSportsTalk)

Aiyuk fired his agent long back In a recent social media update on Friday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed that he fired his agent in November 2025.

"I do not have an agent. I terminated my SRA with my previous agent through the NFLPA last year in November," Aiyuk said via his Instagram story.

He further clarified that he is addressing the matter to make it clear he does not have a representative, choosing instead to handle negotiations and speak for himself directly.

“I just wanted to let you know that that's not the case, and there's nobody who will be speaking for me. I'm not going to no third party or call no old people to get on here and speak for me. You're going to get it from me live and direct,” the 28-year-old said.

Also read: Brandon Aiyuk issues direct challenge to 49ers in new IG video, puts out fresh support message for Commanders

"They're lying for a real specific reason. They're lying because they're hiding stuff. Me, I have nothing to hide,” he added.

Aiyuk actions get a better picture November also coincided with Aiyuk’s decision to step away from the 49ers, after which the team placed him on the reserve/left Squad list.

The timing aligns with the belief that no agent would typically advise a player to leave his team, suggesting Aiyuk made the call independently.

NFL insider Ari Meirov has highlighted this exact issue, suggesting it could help explain the growing confusion around Aiyuk’s repeated social media posts, which appear to be openly critical of his current team despite still being under contract.