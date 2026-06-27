Brandon Aiyuk saga escalates: 49ers WR reveals he fired agent long back; 'get it from me'
49ers GM John Lynch said it is "safe to say" Brandon Aiyuk has likely played his final game for San Francisco in 2025, though he remains on the roster.
Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers continues to unfold, with the wide receiver repeatedly posting on social media, each update carrying different tones and fresh revelations that keep the saga ongoing.
Aiyuk fired his agent long back
In a recent social media update on Friday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed that he fired his agent in November 2025.
"I do not have an agent. I terminated my SRA with my previous agent through the NFLPA last year in November," Aiyuk said via his Instagram story.
He further clarified that he is addressing the matter to make it clear he does not have a representative, choosing instead to handle negotiations and speak for himself directly.
“I just wanted to let you know that that's not the case, and there's nobody who will be speaking for me. I'm not going to no third party or call no old people to get on here and speak for me. You're going to get it from me live and direct,” the 28-year-old said.
Also read: Brandon Aiyuk issues direct challenge to 49ers in new IG video, puts out fresh support message for Commanders
"They're lying for a real specific reason. They're lying because they're hiding stuff. Me, I have nothing to hide,” he added.
Aiyuk actions get a better picture
November also coincided with Aiyuk’s decision to step away from the 49ers, after which the team placed him on the reserve/left Squad list.
The timing aligns with the belief that no agent would typically advise a player to leave his team, suggesting Aiyuk made the call independently.
NFL insider Ari Meirov has highlighted this exact issue, suggesting it could help explain the growing confusion around Aiyuk’s repeated social media posts, which appear to be openly critical of his current team despite still being under contract.
“Brandon Aiyuk says he terminated his agent last November and currently doesn’t have one (though NFLPA official records do not reflect that change). This would help explain the lack of good advice regarding his recent IG behavior,” Meirov tweeted.
Clearly, no agent would recommend that a player run a constant social media campaign against his current team in an attempt to push for an exit.
Social media campaign against 49ers
Aiyuk has recently shared multiple posts and videos online referencing his ongoing standoff with the 49ers as he awaits clarity on his future, while also appearing to signal interest in a move to the Washington Commanders.
In one of his recent posts on Wednesday, he uploaded a video of himself holding a Commanders football, accompanied by the caption, "Best team in the world."
Aiyuk previously played alongside Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels during their college days at Arizona State.
Also read: Wyndham Clark reveals college ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL star Baker Mayfield; drops details
Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch has indicated that it is "safe to say" Aiyuk played his final game for San Francisco at the conclusion of the 2025 season, although the wide receiver still officially remains on the roster.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More