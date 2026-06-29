Will NFL ban Brandon Aiyuk after 49ers controversy? Insider raises concerns over WR's future in the league

The situation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk appears to be growing increasingly complicated, with the San Francisco 49ers star continuing to use social media to voice criticism and frustration toward the organization he remains under contract with. Brandon Aiyuk's public support for the Washington Commanders has fueled speculation that they could be his next destination if his 49ers situation worsens. (X/@DylanMehl)

At the same time, the 28-year-old wide receiver has publicly shown strong support for the Washington Commanders, fueling speculation that the franchise could emerge as a potential landing spot if his relationship with San Francisco deteriorates beyond repair.

Brandon Aiyuk’s NFL career over? However, if a prominent NFL insider's assessment is accurate, Aiyuk’s public support for the Washington Commanders may not necessarily translate into a future with the franchise.

In fact, the insider suggested that a departure from the San Francisco 49ers could leave Brandon Aiyuk facing an uncertain future, with concerns growing that his NFL career could be approaching its final stages.

The 49ers & NFL News 24/7 reported Matt Maiocco who has covered 49ers for 32 seasons commenting on Aiyuk’s situation.

Discussing the situation, Maiocco suggested, “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility or out of the question that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final NFL game,” Maiocco said.