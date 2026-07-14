Over 14,000 TGT exam OMR sheets rejected due to errors, candidates move HC

More than 14,000 candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment to 3,539 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh have been left out of the selection process after their OMR answer sheets were rejected for errors in filling mandatory details.

The written examination for the TGT-2022 recruitment was held on June 3 and 4, and the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) declared the results on June 30. The affected candidates later found that their answer sheets had not been evaluated because they had incorrectly filled bubbles relating to their roll number, subject or other mandatory particulars on the OMR sheets.

Several candidates, who had waited nearly four years for the recruitment examination, submitted representations to the commission seeking evaluation of their answer sheets despite the errors. After receiving no relief, some have approached the Allahabad High Court, seeking directions for evaluation of the disputed OMR sheets.

Defending the commission’s decision, UPESSC PRO and deputy secretary Sanjay Singh said candidates had been clearly instructed that the use of whitener, blade or eraser on OMR answer sheets was prohibited. He said answer sheets would not be evaluated if the required bubbles were not properly darkened or if any mandatory information was filled incorrectly, and candidates themselves would be responsible for such mistakes.

Singh added that it was no longer possible for the commission to entertain representations in the matter.

According to the commission, 4,34,464 candidates—50.02% of the 8,68,531 registered applicants—appeared in the examination. Of them, more than 14,000 candidates, accounting for over 3% of those who took the test, were excluded from the recruitment process without evaluation of their answer sheets due to OMR-related errors.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) has witnessed a similar rush of candidates seeking relief over mistakes in filling OMR answer sheets for the examination held from July 2 to 4.

Hundreds of candidates queued up at the Selection Commission office on Monday after a purported representation format circulated on social media advised candidates with OMR-related errors to seek reconsideration. Apart from personal visits, the commission has also received a large number of representations through email and registered post.

Officials said more than 5,000 representations have been received so far, including from candidates who appeared in the examination pursuant to a Supreme Court order and requested evaluation of their answer sheets despite the errors.

However, Sanjay Singh reiterated that if an answer sheet is not evaluated because of mistakes in filling the OMR form, the responsibility rests entirely with the candidate and no relaxation can be granted.