‘Doughnut khaoge?’: Man with single-digit bank balance treats waiter to sweet surprise
The video of a man treating a server to a doughnut has won people’s hearts.
What started as a regular remote-working spot turned into a moving story of friendship for content creator Yogesh Pandey and a server named Mohit. Known for championing everyday professionals, Pandey shared a video of his sweet gesture: waiting for Mohit to finish his shift to buy him his very first doughnut. Despite a temporary scare when Pandey realised his bank balance was in the single digits, he found spare cash in his bag to save the day. The resulting clip captures a wholesome moment of human connection that has gone viral online.
“I help under-recognized professionals become impossible to ignore without becoming louder, more aggressive, or changing who you are,” content creator Yogesh Pandey wrote on Instagram. He shared a video which captures his interaction with a waiter at Chayoos.
Also Read: 'Koi baat nahi beta': Uncle's sweet reaction after woman bumps into him at India Gate
In the video, Pandey explained that he often visits the shop to work, jokingly adding that it helps him save on electricity and wifi bills. Since then, the waiter, Mohit, has been greeting him politely and serving his orders. Pandey recalled how Mohit had also appeared in some of his videos.
In this particular video, Pandey asks the server if he has ever tasted doughnuts; he replies, “No”. The content creator then asks Mohit if he would like to have one.
As the video continues, Pandey waits for Mohit to finish his shift. When he goes to buy a doughnut afterwards, he faces a brief moment of panic upon realising his bank balance is in the single digits - only to be saved by extra cash tucked away inside his bag.
Towards the end of the video, Mohit enjoys a doughnut while conversing with Pandey.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Yogesh Pandey. This report will be updated when he responds.)
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
The comment section was rapidly flooded with viewers expressing deep appreciation for the genuine, unscripted bond between the two, as countless users left a sea of red heart emoticons.
Also Read: ‘Everyone deserves a manager like her’: Bengaluru woman surprised with thoughtful gift after boss watches her Reel
Many praised the content creator's humility and down-to-earth nature, noting that such small, thoughtful gestures serve as a beautiful, much-needed reminder of the power of simple human connection.
An individual wrote, “This is beautiful. Please stay this real.” Another commented, “Best wishes, brother. You are best at what you do.” A third expressed, “My man, the universe always rewards a kind man. Hold tight, things are gonna change for the better, very soon. Stay the same.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More