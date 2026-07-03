'Koi baat nahi beta': Uncle's sweet reaction after woman bumps into him at India Gate
The elderly man’s sweet gesture towards the digital content creator has won people’s hearts.
A heartwarming video capturing an elderly man's gentle reaction after a woman accidentally bumps into him in Delhi has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by a digital creator, shows a brief but touching display of kindness and has deeply moved social media users.
The video opens to show Daya Rai in front of an illuminated India Gate trying to record a video. As she starts moving backwards, she bumps into an elderly man, who almost falls but balances himself before touching the ground.
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Rai instantly apologises, but it is the man’s reaction that has the internet's heart. With a smile and an assuring gesture, the man says, “Koi baat nehi beta” to Rai and walks away.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Daya Rai. This report will be updated when she responds.)
What did social media say?
The Instagram post quickly went viral, drawing a wide range of opinions and responses from users.
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An individual wrote, “This is such a sweet video.” Another posted, “Such a sweet uncle.”
A third expressed, “He said, No problem, daughter , in a sweet way.” A fourth commented, “Uncle wins hearts.” Many shared heart emoticons on the post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More