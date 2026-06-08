Professor's chocolate surprise for students at Bengaluru's Christ University goes viral

A professor's small gesture at a classroom in Christ University, Bengaluru, has won hearts online. A video showing him handing out chocolates to students during class has gone viral on Instagram, with many viewers calling it wholesome and relatable. The clip prompted current and former students to share fond memories of their own teachers, while others said they wished they had professors like him during their college days. Christ University professor leaves students smiling. (Instagram)

Professor's sweet gesture delights students The video was shared as a collaborative Instagram post by Christ Updates, Christ Freshers and two other accounts. The caption read, "We love our sir so muchhhhh."

A text overlay on the video says, "Find a professor who gives chocolates to the whole class ft Christ University."

In the clip, the professor is seen seated at his desk with a packet of chocolates. As students prepare to leave the classroom, he begins handing out chocolates to each of them. The students appear delighted by the unexpected treat, and the simple gesture quickly turns into a memorable classroom moment.

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While the video does not provide further context, it appears that the professor wanted to end the class on a cheerful note. The video has since attracted thousands of views and comments, with many people sharing their admiration for the professor and reflecting on the educators who made a difference in their own lives.