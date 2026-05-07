‘Such a gentleman’: Bengaluru auto driver notices passenger admiring flowers, surprises her with a bunch

The text overlay on the video read, “Who says Banglore auto drivers are rude?” highlighting how the moment challenged the common perception many people have about auto drivers in the city.

As Kitoli admired the flowers from the auto rickshaw she was sitting in, the driver of her auto noticed her interest. In a spontaneous gesture, he reached towards the flowers kept on the back storage of the auto ahead, plucked a small bunch and handed them to Kitoli, who was sitting as a passenger in his rickshaw.

The woman, identified as Kitoli C Kits, shared a clip from her auto ride in Bengaluru. The video shows two auto rickshaws moving on the road. The auto rickshaw ahead had its back storage filled with vibrant purple flowers, creating a beautiful sight for those travelling behind it.

A Bengaluru woman’s video of an auto driver’s simple yet heartwarming gesture has gone viral on Instagram, reminding social media users that kindness can appear in the most unexpected moments.

‘Such sweet gentleman’ Sharing the video on Instagram, Kitoli wrote in the caption, “This Anna caught me videographying these flowers with admiration, and to my surprise, he plucked and gave to me. Such sweet gentleman”

The clip has now amassed more than 1.1 million views and received several reactions from users who were touched by the driver’s gesture. Many called it a refreshing reminder of everyday kindness, while others said the video beautifully captured Bengaluru’s softer side.

(Also read: ‘He didn’t stop because he accepted my ride’: Bengaluru woman gives T-shirt to drenched auto driver, internet moved)

One user wrote, “This is the Bengaluru I love, full of small surprises and kind people.” Another said, “Such a sweet gesture, this made my day instantly.” A third user commented, “Anna understood the assignment and delivered happiness with flowers.” Another reaction read, “Not all heroes wear capes, some drive autos and spread smiles.”

Several users also praised the woman for sharing the moment online. One person wrote, “Thank you for showing this side of the city.” Another said, “This is so wholesome, we need more such videos on the internet.” Someone else added, “A small bunch of flowers, but such a big memory.” Another user commented, “Bengaluru traffic may test patience, but moments like these heal everything.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)