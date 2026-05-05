‘ ₹1200 for 15 km’: Bengaluru woman flags steep auto fares in rain-hit traffic

The clip was shared with a caption that read: “It took her 3 hours to reach home. She paid ₹1.2k just so the auto driver wouldn’t leave her midway. Peak traffic during the rains.”

In the video, Singh said, “I did not expect this from Bangalore! Yesterday, my friend paid ₹1200 to an auto-driver for a 15km ride. 1200! You could buy household groceries twice for that amount. That’s why I can’t romanticize Bangalore's rain because instead of violins, you just hear horns blaring here. Booking a ride takes more effort than getting a college admission! Whether our careers take off or not, these auto-drivers are definitely making it big.”

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a discussion online after sharing her friend’s difficult commute during heavy rain and peak traffic in the city. Taking to Instagram, content creator Sanya Singh posted a video in which she spoke about the steep auto fare her friend allegedly paid for a 15 km ride.

‘Bangalore rain is not for the weak’ The video has drawn a range of reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that travelling during rain in Bengaluru can quickly become stressful, expensive and exhausting. Several users related to Singh’s experience and said they had faced similar problems while trying to book autos or cabs during peak hours.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman shares harsh reality of Electronic City commute during rain: ‘IT life is not just AC offices’)

One user wrote, “Bangalore rain is not for the weak.” Another said, “The moment it rains, every fare becomes a premium fare.” A third user commented, “ ₹1200 for 15 km is painful, but getting home safely during peak traffic sometimes feels like a luxury.” Another reaction read, “This is why people avoid stepping out when it rains in Bengaluru.”

Some users also pointed out that commuters are often left with little choice when public transport connectivity does not match their routes. “Autos and cabs know people are desperate, so prices shoot up,” one person wrote. Another user added, “Three hours for 15 km explains the real problem, the traffic is worse than the fare.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)