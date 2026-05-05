Coffee corners, mini golf and endless food options: Woman gives tour of Bengaluru’s Google Ananta office

A woman’s video tour of Bengaluru’s Google Ananta office has caught the attention of social media users, with many fascinated by the workplace’s food, recreation and relaxation facilities. A woman gave a glimpse of Google’s Ananta office, leaving users amazed by its food, fun and comfort perks. (Instagram/appysvision)

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Taking to Instagram, Arpita Dash shared a video in which she gave viewers a glimpse inside the sprawling office space. From coffee corners to mini golf and a wide variety of food options, the video showed several amenities available inside the office.

In the clip, Dash says, “Hi guys, come with me to the Google office. I'm about to show you everything and honestly, I might not want to leave.”

She begins the tour with the coffee corners, saying, “First stop, coffee corners. Multiple spots serving fresh coffee and tea made just how you like it.”

Mini golf, food and massage chairs The video then moves to a recreational area, where Dash is seen trying her hand at mini golf. She says, “Next stop was mini golf because obviously meetings can wait, this cannot! And this was so cute. Khela mujhse jaa raha kuch nahi tha but maza bohot aaya.”

(Also read: Google techie takes father on tour of Google Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Every Googler wants to do this’)

After the game, she takes viewers to the dining section, which appears to have several cuisines and food counters. “Ab itna khel ke thak gaye the to come let's go get food. I mean, the options were not ending. Street food, Indian, Thai, Chinese, Pan-Asian, salads, breads, literally everything!” she says.

Dash also seemed impressed by the desserts on offer. “And desserts? Don't even get me started. So many options, I was genuinely confused kya khaun. Yahan kaam karne se zyada toh main yahan khaane mein busy ho jaungi,” she adds.

The video also shows massage chairs inside the office. “And if you're tired after eating, then a massage chair is waiting for you because recovery is important!” Dash says in the clip.

She shared the video with the caption, “I could live here not even kidding.”

Watch the clip here: