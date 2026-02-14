Google techie shares glimpse of Valentine’s Day celebration at Bengaluru’s Ananta office

Valentine’s Day has turned Google’s Bengaluru Ananta campus into a cheerful scene of red and pink hearts, with employees enjoying a day full of fun and treats. The video of the celebration was shared on Instagram by Diksha Aggarwal. (@diksha__aggarwal__/Instagram)

A video capturing the celebration shows the vibrant setup, including the cafeteria, which is serving an array of treats.

In the video, employees are enjoying popular snacks like pani puris, along with fresh drinks and even ice creams. The spread seems designed to bring everyone together, encouraging fun moments and team bonding during the busy workday.

The video of the celebration was shared on Instagram by Diksha Aggarwal, giving a glimpse into how Google’s Ananta office is celebrating the occasion.

Valentine’s Day at Ananta reflects a broader trend of tech offices creating engaging and enjoyable workplace experiences.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’