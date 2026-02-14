Google techie shares glimpse of Valentine’s Day celebration at Bengaluru’s Ananta office
Google’s Ananta office in Bengaluru turned Valentine’s Day into a fun and festive workplace celebration.
Valentine’s Day has turned Google’s Bengaluru Ananta campus into a cheerful scene of red and pink hearts, with employees enjoying a day full of fun and treats.
A video capturing the celebration shows the vibrant setup, including the cafeteria, which is serving an array of treats.
In the video, employees are enjoying popular snacks like pani puris, along with fresh drinks and even ice creams. The spread seems designed to bring everyone together, encouraging fun moments and team bonding during the busy workday.
The video of the celebration was shared on Instagram by Diksha Aggarwal, giving a glimpse into how Google’s Ananta office is celebrating the occasion.
Valentine’s Day at Ananta reflects a broader trend of tech offices creating engaging and enjoyable workplace experiences.
Check out the video here:
Google’s Ananta campus:
The campus is attracting attention in both the tech and architecture worlds. Built as a modern and future-ready workplace, it reflects Google’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and the well-being of its employees.
The name “Ananta” means infinite or limitless in Sanskrit. It represents Google’s belief that technology has endless potential to improve lives.
The building’s smooth, flowing design is not only eye-catching but also practical. It allows more natural light to enter, offers better views, and helps create a comfortable and welcoming workspace.
Parents visit Google office:
Recently, a woman from Nepal who works at Google in Bengaluru shared a video of a special moment with her parents. She brought them to her workplace for the first time, turning a simple office visit into a joyful family experience.
Dipinty, a Cloud Engineer from Kathmandu, Nepal, who now works in Bengaluru, shared the video on Instagram.
The video begins with her welcoming her parents into her office and then taking them on a tour of the large Google campus, where they look curious and excited as they explore the colourful space.
In the video, her parents can be seen playing different games, including car racing, golf, and even bike racing. Their smiles show how much they are enjoying the fun activities.
Later, the family is seen sitting together and having lunch at the office cafeteria.