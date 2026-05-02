Bengaluru woman shares harsh reality of Electronic City commute during rain: ‘IT life is not just AC offices’

A Bengaluru woman’s video on the everyday struggles of commuting to Electronic City has struck a chord with many social media users. The video, shared on Instagram by Kavya Gowda, shows her talking about how difficult life can be for people working in the city’s IT corridor, especially during the rains. A Bengaluru woman shared how rain, cab cancellations and crowded metro rides made IT life difficult. (Instagram/kavya__.gowda._)

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In the clip, Gowda said, “Do you know what? Everyone says IT life is cool, but no one talks about these struggles. When it rains, Electronic City becomes a complete mess. You can't find an auto, cabs get cancelled, and the roads are fully jammed with traffic. I got completely drenched. The roads are terrible, and drainage water spills onto the road, making it literally impossible to walk.”

She added that traffic is not the only challenge faced by commuters. “While traffic is one side of the story, the metro is on another level of crowded. It’s a real struggle just to get inside. Even with all these hardships, the metro fares keep increasing. There’s a train to Electronic City every 15 to 20 minutes; if you miss one, you're stuck,” she said.

‘IT life vs reality’ Gowda further said that the popular perception of IT life often ignores the daily difficulties faced by employees. “IT life isn't just about air-conditioned offices; these struggles are also part of the story, aren't they? And on top of all this, there are so many taxes, this tax, that tax, we have to pay for everything. Who's going to hold them accountable for all this?”

The video was shared with the caption, “IT life vs Reality. Rain + traffic + rush = full struggle.”

Watch the clip here: