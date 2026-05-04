Bengaluru woman says city’s hustle culture outshines Delhi, Gurgaon: ‘This vibe is what I love’

A woman in Bengaluru has shared why she feels the city stands apart from other major Indian cities. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Vidhi, posted a video in which she spoke about Bengaluru’s energetic work culture and the constant buzz around careers, startups and self growth. A Bengaluru woman shared how the city’s hustle culture shaped its unique and energetic vibe. (Instagram/chup_kar_vidhiiiiiiiii)

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‘Hustle culture is real’ In the video, Vidhi said, “I have lived in Delhi, I have lived in Gurgaon, I have lived in Bengaluru, but the culture in Bengaluru is insane. Like, if you go anywhere in Bengaluru, you'll find a lot of young crowd, and they would be talking about one thing or the other that is relating to the hustle they are doing in life. Some would be just working on their startup, some would be talking about their LeetCode DSA questions, some would be talking about the switch they want to do, some would be talking about a business idea they wanted to just execute, and this hustle culture is real. This makes Bengaluru look really different. This vibe of Bengaluru is what I love about the city.”

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “That is what makes Bengaluru different.”

Watch the clip here: