‘Everyone deserves a manager like her’: Bengaluru woman surprised with thoughtful gift after boss watches her Reel

A Bengaluru woman has shared a heartwarming workplace moment after her manager surprised her with a thoughtful gift inspired by one of her Instagram Reels. A Bengaluru woman shared how her manager’s unexpected gift made her realise that workplaces could also be filled with genuine support. (Instagram/not_too_gen_z)

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The woman, identified as Shalu, posted a video on Instagram explaining how her manager noticed that she had been keeping her hard-earned medals on an ordinary plastic hanger. Although Shalu had not given the arrangement much thought, her manager decided that her achievements deserved a more appropriate display.

Manager notices medals in Instagram Reel Recalling the incident, Shalu said, “So my manager saw one of my Reels and she did this. So, a few months ago, I posted a reel where I was hanging all my medals on this random plastic hanger. Honestly, I didn't think twice about it, but apparently, my manager did.”

She explained that she had uploaded the Reel over the weekend. When she returned to work the following Monday, her manager arrived with a customised medal hanger bearing Shalu’s initials.

“So, I posted this reel on a weekend and the next Monday she came to office with this—a custom medal hanger with my initials on it. She just said, 'After earning so many medals, you deserve a proper place to hang them,'” Shalu shared.

The unexpected present left her touched, not only because of the gift itself but also because her manager had noticed and appreciated the effort behind her achievements.

‘People who secretly cheer for you’ Reflecting on the experience, Shalu said the incident changed the way she viewed workplace relationships.

“And that's when I realized, corporate gets a bad reputation online, but sometimes it's also the place where you meet people who secretly cheer for you,” she added.

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The clip was shared with the caption, “I wasn't expecting this at all.”

Watch the clip here: