The joy of drawing anywhere starts with the right tablet, and these six options make a strong case for leaving the desk

For digital artists, a well-tuned stylus can matter more than screen size or refresh rate alone. (Hindustan Times) Get your new Tablet at ₹ 2,000/month Check Eligibility → For artists and illustrators, a tablet can offer the freedom to turn ideas into sketches, illustrations and finished artwork without being tied to a desk. However, a good drawing experience depends on how naturally the device responds to your input, making factors such as stylus responsiveness, display quality and screen size important considerations.

These qualities become particularly relevant when moving from quick sketches to more detailed work, where precision and comfort can influence the creative process. At the same time, a tablet needs enough versatility to handle everyday tasks when you are not drawing, whether that involves browsing, streaming or working on documents.

With several models now catering to creative users in different ways, choosing between them can be difficult. This list brings together six options to help narrow that choice.