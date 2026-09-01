The joy of drawing anywhere starts with the right tablet, and these six options make a strong case for leaving the desk
Large canvases, responsive pens and powerful processors come together across these six tablets, offering artists several ways to build a portable creative setup
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 | 12.1-inch,2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz |Dolby Vision Atmos |Wi-Fi 6 |AI Powered | 8GB, 128GB | Quick SilverView Details
XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 8GB, 128GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Titanium BlueView Details
₹38,999
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100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details
₹47,999
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna GreyView Details
OnePlus Pad 4, 12 GB + 512 GB, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, WiFi Tablet, Dune Glow, AI PoweredView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For artists and illustrators, a tablet can offer the freedom to turn ideas into sketches, illustrations and finished artwork without being tied to a desk. However, a good drawing experience depends on how naturally the device responds to your input, making factors such as stylus responsiveness, display quality and screen size important considerations.
These qualities become particularly relevant when moving from quick sketches to more detailed work, where precision and comfort can influence the creative process. At the same time, a tablet needs enough versatility to handle everyday tasks when you are not drawing, whether that involves browsing, streaming or working on documents.
With several models now catering to creative users in different ways, choosing between them can be difficult. This list brings together six options to help narrow that choice.
1. Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 | 12.1-inch,2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz |Dolby Vision Atmos |Wi-Fi 6 |AI Powered | 8GB, 128GB | Quick Silver
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is the most affordable tablet in this lineup, yet it does not compromise much on drawing performance. When paired with the Redmi Smart Pen, it offers 4,096 pressure levels, low latency, and responsive input for sketching and note-taking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Most affordable option in the list
Responsive, low-latency pen input
4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
Reason to avoid
Stylus sold separately
Some drawing apps have pen-related issues
Pen does not magnetically attach to tablet
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the tablet’s large display, smooth performance, battery life and overall value. Some users also praise its build quality and stylus support, although drawing-focused feedback highlights occasional pen-accuracy issues and palm-rejection limitations in certain apps.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is worth considering if you want a spacious screen for drawing without moving into premium tablet pricing. Its 120Hz display, stylus support, capable processor and large battery make it versatile for creative and everyday tasks.
2. XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 8GB, 128GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Titanium Blue
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The Xiaomi Pad 8 is a strong choice for artists seeking a tablet that feels capable of more than just drawing. Its sharp 11.2-inch 3.2K display, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro make sketching and detailed work more fluid, while the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers ample performance for demanding creative apps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 3.2K display with 144Hz refresh rate
Excellent performance for creative apps
Focus Pen Pro supports precise drawing
Reason to avoid
Stylus sold separately
128GB version uses UFS 3.1 storage
Some creative features vary by configuration
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers largely praise the Xiaomi Pad 8 for its sharp display, fast performance, smooth 144Hz experience and premium build. The stylus also receives positive feedback for responsive, low-latency drawing and note-taking, though some users have reported occasional pen-related issues.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The Xiaomi Pad 8 is worth considering if you want a powerful drawing tablet without limiting yourself to creative work. Its high-resolution 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and Focus Pen Pro support give it the hardware to handle demanding creative and everyday workloads.
3. Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
The Apple iPad 11-inch offers a capable drawing experience in a familiar, portable design. Its Liquid Retina display provides a spacious canvas, while the A16 chip runs creative apps smoothly. Apple Pencil support enables precise input for sketching and note-taking, making it suitable for artists who also want a versatile everyday tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Precise Apple Pencil input
Capable A16 performance
Sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display
Reason to avoid
Apple Pencil sold separately
Display is limited to 60Hz
No Apple Pencil Pro support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the 11-inch iPad for its smooth performance, sharp display, battery life and premium build. However, some users feel the 60Hz refresh rate is limiting for drawing, while others find the Apple Pencil’s extra cost inconvenient, especially compared with bundled stylus options.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The 11-inch iPad is well suited to artists seeking a balanced tablet for drawing and everyday use. Its A16 chip, sharp Liquid Retina display and precise Apple Pencil support provide a capable creative setup without the higher-end hardware of the iPad Air.
4. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna Grey
The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is a strong fit for artists seeking a large canvas without compromising performance. Its 13-inch 3.5K display pairs with the included Tab Pen Plus, which offers 4,096 pressure levels, tilt detection and palm rejection for detailed digital sketches, illustrations and everyday note-taking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 13-inch 3.5K display
Responsive and accurate stylus
Pen included with the tablet
Reason to avoid
Relatively large and heavy
Pen requires USB-C charging
No fingerprint sensor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 for its large display, fast performance and included stylus. Drawing-focused users particularly value the pen’s responsiveness and accuracy, while some note that the tablet is relatively large and that the pen charges via USB-C rather than magnetically.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 suits artists seeking a spacious drawing canvas and strong everyday performance. Its 3.5K 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and included Tab Pen Plus provide a capable setup for sketching, illustration, note-taking and creative applications.
5. OnePlus Pad 4, 12 GB + 512 GB, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, WiFi Tablet, Dune Glow, AI Powered
The OnePlus Pad 4 is built for artists who want a large canvas without compromising performance. Its 13.2-inch 3.4K display combines a 144Hz refresh rate with high colour accuracy, while the optional OnePlus Stylo Pro offers 16,000 pressure levels and ultra-low latency for detailed drawing and note-taking. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also provides substantial headroom for demanding creative apps.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large, sharp 3.4K display
144Hz refresh rate
Highly responsive Stylo Pro support
Reason to avoid
Stylus sold separately
Large size can make handheld use cumbersome
Creative accessories add to the overall cost
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the Pad 4 for its large display, fast performance, slim design and battery life. For drawing, the Stylo Pro's responsiveness and pressure sensitivity are major strengths, although the requirement to buy a separate stylus and the tablet's large footprint may not suit everyone.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The OnePlus Pad 4 is worth considering if drawing is only part of your workload. Its high-resolution 144Hz display and Stylo Pro support make it well-suited to creative work, while its powerful processor, large battery, and multitasking features leave plenty of headroom for demanding everyday use.
6. Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
The iPad Air 11-inch brings the M4 chip to a slim, portable tablet designed for creative work. Its fully laminated Liquid Retina display, P3 colour support and Apple Pencil Pro compatibility provide a precise canvas for sketching, illustration and other demanding creative tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful M4 performance
Supports Apple Pencil Pro
Sharp, colour-rich display
Reason to avoid
Apple Pencil sold separately
Display is limited to 60Hz
128GB storage can fill quickly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate the iPad Air M4 for its fast performance, premium build, sharp display and smooth everyday experience. For drawing, Apple Pencil Pro support is a major advantage, although the 60Hz display and additional stylus cost may disappoint users seeking a more specialised drawing setup.
Why should you consider buying this tablet?
The iPad Air is worth considering if drawing is a serious part of your workflow. Its M4 chip, laminated Liquid Retina display, support for Apple Pencil Pro and a colour-accurate P3 panel create a capable setup for illustration, sketching and other creative tasks.
Q1. Is a larger screen or a better stylus more important for drawing?
A larger display gives you more room for detailed artwork, but pen accuracy, pressure response and low latency have a greater effect on how natural drawing feels. Prioritise stylus performance first, then choose a screen size that suits your workflow.
Q2. Should I prioritise a high refresh rate when choosing a drawing tablet?
A high refresh rate can make pen movement and on-screen interactions feel smoother, but it should not come at the expense of stylus accuracy and responsiveness. For drawing, a well-tuned pen matters more than simply choosing the tablet with the highest refresh rate.
How Do These Tablets Stack Up?
Product
Display
Processor
Battery
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro
|12.1-inch 2.5K LCD, 120Hz
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|12,000mAh
|Xiaomi Pad 8
|11.2-inch 3.2K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|9,200mAh
|Apple iPad 11-inch (A16)
|11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 × 1640 pixels
|A16 chip
|Up to 10 hours
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
|13-inch 3.5K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
|10,200mAh
|OnePlus Pad 4
|13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|13,380mAh
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4)
|11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 × 1640 pixels
|M4 chip
|Up to 10 hours
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More