2026 Travelers Championship payout: Full winner's check and payout details revealed

The 2026 Travelers Championship is offering one of the biggest prize pools on the PGA Tour, with the winner set to earn $3.6 million from a total purse of $20 million. The tournament is also the final Signature Event of the season, bringing together many of the world's best golfers at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and defending champion Keegan Bradley are among the biggest names in the field, while Rory McIlroy is the only top-ranked player missing this week. With a huge paycheck and valuable FedExCup points on the line, every finish matters. Golf Digest has released the complete prize money breakdown for all 72 finishing positions. CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 24: Scottie Scheffler of the USA in action during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andrew Redington / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley headline Travelers Championship field Players barely had time to recover from last week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills before heading to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. Even after a demanding major championship, almost every top player chose to tee it up again.

Rory McIlroy is the only leading name missing this week. Scottie Scheffler arrives with eight top-five finishes in 11 starts this season, although he has won only once. Wyndham Clark also comes in with plenty of confidence after lifting the U.S. Open trophy and moving up to World No. 8.

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Keegan Bradley returns as the defending champion, while Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Ben James are playing on sponsor exemptions.

Travelers Championship 2026 prize money breakdown: Full details The winner will receive $3.6 million, while the runner-up will earn $2.16 million. Every player who makes the final standings will receive a share of the purse.

Finish Prize Money Winner $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 10th $540,000 20th $260,000 30th $134,000 40th $84,000 50th $49,000 60th $43,000 72nd $36,000

Some other notable payouts include:

The final payout list will become official once play ends on Sunday, but the purse breakdown has already been released. With $3.6 million waiting for the champion and valuable FedExCup points also on the line, players have plenty to fight for in the last Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.